Comment Mestari-Jymy succeeded in her painful rejuvenation surgery: “These are not nice and not very good decisions for a sports romance”

The endurance winners had to make tough decisions when the medal tube was broken in the autumn of 2018. Saturday showed that it was worth it, writes sports journalist Mika Moilanen from Sotkamo.

Perennial shifting regular players and even sports legends aside is a solution that the club management has to go through a long wrestling.

Antti Hartikainen and Toni Kohonen giving up in the fall of 2018 was one of the most difficult decisions in the history of the Sotkamo club.

The background was the rupture of an 18-year-old medal tube and the subsequent rejuvenation surgery in a way that SuperJymy Oy’s CEO Mikko Kuosmanen described as a journey of hard solutions.

“These are not nice or very good decisions for the sports romance, but the goal is always how we can win the championship and ensure a new success tube in the long run,” said Kuosmanen, relieved.

Saturday proved worthy of the painful changes. Jymy returned to the medal standings with his surprise silver last autumn and brightened his medal to gold now.

As a player Won 12 championships Jani Komulainen now achieved his first Championship gold as a game manager. He deservedly raised the medal to the level of the best championships in his career.

The Golden Finger added to be proud of its protective paths and considered the march of young men to be an “awesome thing”, telling it that it depicts the baseball culture of Sotkamo and the level of doing club.

Komulainen is right. As many as five B-boys’ Finnish championships were played in Jymy this season, just three days before the men’s final.

About them Aapo Komulainen, Kalle Kuosmanen and Konsta Kurikka also held their responsibilities in honor on Saturday.

At the same time at the time, KPL relied on experience and was in a kind of now or never situation when chasing his first championship in 44 years.

Some of the players of the veteran “Kopla” are inevitably on the eve of their careers. Illustratively, the team played four of the same men as in the fall 2009 finals.

Toni Kohonen, Juho Hacklin, Matti Latvala and Anssi Lammila were still on their way home as silver medalists, and Hacklin and Latvala, who were without SM gold, may never get this close to the championship again.

Sports are sometimes rugged.