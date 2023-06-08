Comment | Messi showed the Saudis that money doesn’t buy everything

Saudi Arabia got a kick out of it because it’s better for people to be in Florida, writes HS reporter Tommi Hannula.

Washington

Anyone can’t compete against Saudi Arabia for money.

Fortunately, there are things in life that money cannot buy.

Lionel Messi showed a long nose to the Saudis by reportedly rejecting an annual salary of almost 400 million euros in Riyadh and preferring to head to Florida. Perhaps the best soccer player of all time is moving to Inter Miami of the North American MLS league.

“If it was about money, I would have gone to Arabia or somewhere else,” Messi told Barcelona sports newspapers El Mundo Deportivo and Sport in a joint interview.

He justified choosing Florida with the quality of life.

Cynically you could say that it’s easy for Messi to say, when he’s already sunk rich and earns at least several tens of millions a year in America as well. In addition to playing football, generous contracts from Adidas and Apple await him, which according to The Athletic website by plan to offer the Argentinian attraction its very own slice of the growth in product sales and shipment orders.

Still, the sum offered by the sheikhs was certainly in a class of its own. That’s why, among other things, the invitation of the unknown Saudi league has become irresistible recently For Cristiano Ronaldo and For Karim Benzemaalthough they should no longer have any need to pursue the greatest possible wealth.

Nearly everyone assumed Messi would be next, not least because he had already sold part of his soul by becoming a tourism ambassador for this same dictatorship that tramples on human rights and murders dissenters.

So it’s pointless to put a halo over Messi, but his decision shows that building an interesting league in Saudi Arabia is not as easy as the palaces of Riyadh might imagine.

Official of the Saudi Tourism Agency The Messi page in the video, Messi listens to local musicians and rides an ATV in the desert. The page lists “Messi destinations that cannot be missed” and “Messi’s key experiences”.

Apparently, those experiences did not inspire Messi enough to see the country as a nice place to live.

Surprise packages are a blow to Saudi Arabia, which is obviously set aside around one billion euros to hire twenty world stars. The investments of this soft use of power are concentrated in four large companies, whose ownership was recently organized under the state investment fund PFI. The organization is one of the richest in the world.

Top soccer players may live in Saudi Arabia in even greater abundance than in Europe, but there is a limit to what you can get out of that framework in an ultra-conservative dictatorship in the middle of the desert.

In Florida, the climate is gentle all year round, and not every passer-by recognizes Messi on the street. In Saudi Arabia, he would have been the center of all attention, a foreign national hero captured by the state. It was clear that he felt that he had already received everything from the fields of Europe and therefore the only option there would have been to return home to Barcelona.

“I want to experience a different American league and enjoy everyday life a lot more. Of course, with the same responsibility and will to win and good work ethic, but in a calmer environment,” Messi told El Mundo Deportivo and Sport.

It should not be underestimated that the Miami area is mostly Spanish-speaking. England is known to not be swayed by Messi.

In Miami football is one professional sport alongside basketball, baseball, American football and ice hockey – and so far the smallest of them, but Messi is increasing interest tremendously. The Finnish captain of the NHL team Florida Panthers Alexander Barkov has been a bigger name than any Inter Miami footballer, but that is changing.

The scoreboard welcomed Lionel Messi to Miami on Wednesday for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, where the Miami Heat hosted the Denver Nuggets.

An English legend David Beckham’s owned Inter Miami’s project and the ready potential of the MLS league are guaranteed to appeal to the world football audience more than the Saudi league. This is the case, at least in the short term. Who knows if the most watched league in the world will eventually be built with Saudi money, but that is a distant vision.

The healthy appeal of MLS is indicated by the fact that even more top European players are heading there at a young age, as can be seen from the Finnish five in the league. of Robert Taylor by the way, is becoming the first Finnish teammate of Messi’s career.

At the beginning of the year, he told HS how much the climate does to the quality of life.

“There are no two words about it. It’s nice to always leave the house in shorts and a t-shirt.”

Read more: The whiners found America in droves – “The circles are simply bigger”

Mess will turn 36 in a couple of weeks, but there’s no doubt that he’ll have another couple of seasons at the top level. He showed that last winter by leading Argentina to the World Cup. Messi himself sees that achievement as the crowning glory of his career, and thanks to it, he may become the first MLS player to win the Ballon d’Or awarded to the best soccer player of the year.

Most of all, the sense is that playing for Paris Saint-Germain for the last two seasons simply did not motivate Messi enough, and he confessed surprisingly directly in a joint interview with Barcelona newspapers.

Messi recalled that he never even wanted to go to Paris. He was forced to leave FC Barcelona because the cigar ladder had ruined the club’s finances. Barça did not have the money to pay his salary, and Spanish league rules simply prevented it from being calculated.

He would have liked to return to Barcelona next season and accepted a much lower salary than what he gets in the United States. However, the club’s ongoing financial difficulties and the league’s spending discipline made his registration so difficult that Messi did not want to wait for the matter to be resolved.

A couple of years ago, he did just that and ended up crying with disappointment.

The quality of life will probably also decide Messi’s next move at the end of his adventure in America. He has assured that he will settle in Barcelona after his career.

“It’s my home.”