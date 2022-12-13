Lionel Messi led Argentina to the World Cup final.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been the best player of the World Cup tournament, and he also played a key role on Tuesday, when the team crushed Croatia 3-0 in the semi-final and advanced to the World Cup final.

Messi scored the game-winning goal and started both Julian Álvarez hits. Although the first pass was only a poke in his own half of the field, if Álvarez started his wonderful solo.

The preliminary work of the 3-0 goal was Messi at his best. He got the ball a little after half the field near the sideline and passed If Guardioli spectacularly. Gvardiol, playing in a face mask, caught Messi in the corner of the penalty area, but a few spins later, Messi had slipped past the top scorer and served a tasty pass from the end line to Álvarez, who easily placed the ball into the net.

Thanks to his hit, Messi rose to the shared top spot of the tournament’s goal exchange, together with France Kylian Mbappé with. Both Paris-Saint Germain men have scored five goals. According to the official statistics, Messi had three assists after the match, because he was not credited for the 2–0 goal. Mbappé has two assists.

The passes separate Messi from others, and in that sense the Croatia match was a continuation of the Netherlands quarter-final. That’s when Messi’s dazzling number of games made a wonderful through pass possible Nahuel Molina to the goal, now it was the turn of an amazing spin from the defender. No one else presents anything similar.

Mess is perhaps the best player of all time in the world, and now he is one win away from fulfilling his biggest dream. He has carried Argentina from match to match in Qatar, but without the self-sacrificing midfield and defense, the team would not have progressed this far. In addition, Álvarez has emerged in decisive moments and has already scored four goals on World Cup turf.

Messi has solved countless matches with his skill, and that is what every Argentinian player and supporter expects from him. On Sunday against France or Morocco, we will see if he succeeds in the most important place of his life, or if he faces the biggest disappointment of his career.