Comment | Messi is the best of all time, but the World Cup tournament left one question

Lionel Messi is an exceptional player who received the brightest diamond in his crown, writes HS sports reporter Jan Vilén.

Lionel Messi’s the last World Cup match is over, and so should the discussion about the world’s best player of all time. Messi is the right answer.

The World Cup final ended again, this time with tears of joy and ultimate fulfillment, when Argentina beat France in the penalty shootout in the World Cup final.

After Messi’s fifth World Cup tournament, it’s good to remember that his – like anyone else’s – goodness cannot be measured based on the performance of one match. No, even if that match is the World Cup final and the show is amazing.

World in addition to Messi, at least Portugal is usually brought up in the discussion of the best player of all time cristiano ronaldo, Messi’s compatriot Diego Maradona and Brazilian Pele. Also Hungarian Ferenc Puskas according to many, belongs on the list, like many other top of his era.

Messi’s statistics are convincing: 701 goals and 333 assists in 853 club matches. Cristiano Ronaldo has been regarded as the greatest goalscorer of all time, but he has 701 goals in 949 games. There are 223 entries.

In the national team, Messi has scored 98 goals and assisted 55 in 172 matches. In this category, Ronaldo is ahead. He has scored 118 goals and assisted 43 in 196 matches.

The comparison with Ronaldo is the most important, because comparing players from different eras is very difficult, if not impossible. Messi clearly takes this comparison now also based on national team success.

Many things speak for Messi. He has been selected seven times as the best player in the world. At his best, he has been the best both as a scorer, passer, ball carrier and passer.

This list is the most significant thing that elevates Messi above the rest. We haven’t seen a player so versatile and brilliant, and we’re unlikely to see one for a long time – if ever.

For an amazingly long time, Messi has been a player who can single-handedly score goals from nowhere. Of course, such players have been seen occasionally throughout the history of football, but no one has been able to repeat the trick year after year like Messi.

It says a lot that at the age of 35, Messi played the best matches of his career and led Argentina to the World Cup final for the second time.

Messi has had the crown of the best player on his head for some time now, and the World Cup final was more about whether he gets the brightest diamond in his crown. Got it.

Multi also talks about Messi as the greatest player of all time. However, the biggest is a little different from the best.

Greatness also includes things other than gaming. Messi’s greatness has been eaten away by various decisions that have nothing to do with whether the opponent passes, passes or shoots himself.

Choices of values ​​tell more about a person’s greatness than the quality of the work they do.

Tax evasion and Gabon’s tyrant Ali Bongo and supporting Saudi Arabia are the ugliest stains off the field, but the World Cup also got ugly on the field.

Messi and the entire Argentina team showed their smallness when they lost to the Dutch players after the penalty shootout that decided the quarter-final. Messi was still barking at the Dutch goalscorer Wout Weghorst for a fool after the match.

Messi is a role model for millions of young people and the best player of all time. However, the example set by the captain has not always been an indication of greatness.

Is Messi the greatest soccer player of all time? The question is much more difficult to answer than the question about the best in the world.

There is only one correct answer to that.