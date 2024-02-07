Comment | Mayor Vartiainen made a grand school opening – Reactions reveal a surprising view inside the coalition

Omi's criticism of Mayor Vartiainen opens up a view inside the Helsinki coalition, writes Lari Malmberg, head of HS's city editorial.

7.2. 19:16 | Updated 7.2. 20:14

Helsinki there is a rift within the coalition that seems to reveal something about the mayor Juhana Vartiainen instead of. This can be concluded from the discussion that arose after the HS news published on Wednesday.

Vartiainen (kok), who is concerned about inequality in residential areas and schools, told HS in the interview that he is striving for the abolition of emphasis classes in Helsinki's schools. In addition, Vartiainen would like to change the student enrollment areas, that is, in Finnish, to reduce the concentration of children from disadvantaged families in the same schools.