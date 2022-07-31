Comment | Max Verstappen took the lead from the others, but Mercedes is finding its pace

The Hungarian GP was a show of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. It promises interesting competitions in the future, writes HS sports reporter Mika Moilanen.

Formula reigning number one world champion Max Verstappen is driving towards his second World Cup title. The Dutchman already increased his points lead to 80 points by winning the Hungarian GP in show style, even though he started the race from the tenth grid.

Verstappen practically sealed his victory after just over 40 laps by passing Ferrari Charles Leclerc boldly indoors.

Even though the order of the duo changed for a while after Verstappen’s spin and there were almost 30 laps to the checkered flag, Leclerc was not Verstappen’s threat due to Ferrari’s completely unsuccessful tire tactics.

Leclerc had to make an extra stop when the hard tires didn’t work at all in his opening game, and when Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton still had to make their own pit stops, there was no stopping Verstappen’s winning streak.

In the end, the race of handsome overtaking was the show of Verstappen and Hamilton, who rose from seventh place to second. Hamilton of the old league has emerged, like the commentator of Viaplay and V Sport Niki Juusela aptly concise.

Hamilton and “mister Saturday” who started from the pole position, that is of George Russell the momentum is slowly starting to be found: the Mercedes duo now drove to the podium in the second race in a row, although the team has its own challenges, for example in straight line speed.

However, there is also room for a third team in the fight for victory in the individual races, in addition to Red Bull and Ferrari, which collapsed compared to the time trial. It promises interesting races in the future, even if Verstappen, who won the 28th victory of his career, is already too strong in the World Championship battle.