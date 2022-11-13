Comment | Max Verstappen showed his jerk side, the teammate’s comment said it all

Team decisions are in themselves the most burdensome issues in motorsport, but in this case it was purely Verstappen’s stupidity, writes HS sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa.

Formula the first place in Brazil was Mercedes and especially of George Russell celebration, but the embarrassing climax was provided by the Redbull team, which had already secured the world championship Max Verstappen.

Even at the beginning of the race, Verstappen looked like the “old” Verstappen, that is, he was pushing to pass the one who started Lewis Hamilton. However, the end result hit Verstappen’s own ankle: he wrecked his own car and received a five-second time penalty.

However, the actual final show took place at the end of the competition.

Verstappen was sixth and team mate Sergio Perez in the seventh. Verstappen had been told he would have to let Perez pass if he couldn’t pass anyone in front. That’s what happened, but Verstappen still finished sixth. Thus, Perez lost World Championship points and made it difficult for him to finish second in the World Championship: now Perez and Ferrari Charles Leclerc go to Abu Dhabi tied on points.

On the team radio, Verstappen was lectured, and Verstappen gave back: he reportedly has his reasons for not helping Perez. Perez stated on the team radio: “Just thank you for this. Now we know who he is.”

Team decisions are in themselves the most stressful things in motorsport, but in this case it was purely Verstappen’s stupidity. It would seem to be one and the same for him whether he finishes sixth or seventh.

Perez’s comment spoke volumes.