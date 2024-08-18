Comment | Martti Suosalo said a little phrase in the interview that sent chills down my spine

Comment|Let’s even save the sparrows, writes culture journalist Jussi Lehmusvesi.

Sometimes between the interview comes a sentence that hits much harder than the others. Martti Suosalon in the interview it was said: “Sparrows are endangered anyway.”

Suosalo said that he himself heard about it from the writer of his new play From Juha Kauppi and that he was so shocked by the information that he included it in the play.

Having just received its premiere In Starman The sparrow played by Suosalo hears that he is under threat and understandably pulls the seeds down the wrong throat.

Suosalo’s fresh sentence sent chills down my spine as well. I’ve always liked the earth-colored chirping birds that jump like weaklings when they go.

On the way home about the work, I thought Kauppinen might have been mistaken, award-winning nature writer as he was. I live in Hakaniemi, and when I walk by Läintarhanlahti, the sparrows literally spin around my feet. It didn’t seem possible that the future of the little friends could have been jeopardized like that.

Googling the matter, it turned out that it was not Kauppinen who was ignorant, but me. Made in 2019 threat assessmentso to speak The Red Bookthe sparrow is classified as a highly endangered species in Finland. The reason was not so much the number of sparrows but the rapid rate of loss.

More than half of the sparrows have disappeared from Finland since 2015, and unfortunately the same trend is happening all over Europe.

If let’s be honest, both Suosalo and I could have come across the information earlier, that’s how much news has been made about it.

“An endangered bird died in a trap at the Helsinki railway station”, HS told most recently in March.

Yes: it was an ordinary sparrow.

“ “You are worth more than all the sparrows,” Jesus said.

Sparrowhawk destruction has a long tradition in human history.

The most famous rapture was Maon idiotic mass slaughter In the late 1950s. At that time, China’s autocratic leader ordered sparrows to be exterminated by, among other things, beating pot lids, breaking nests and using poisons.

It happened as it often happens in human affairs: the disappearance of sparrows caused an increase in insects and an ecological disaster. That in turn led to famine and the death of millions of people.

“So don’t be afraid. After all, you are more valuable than all the sparrows”, Jesus said to his disciples.

People have then implemented that message.

The sparrow blends in well with its surroundings.

“ In the end, there is some good news from the sparrowhawk.

Red book browsing (not Mao’s, but of the Finnish Environment Institute) other interesting things appeared.

Like the fact that the most endangered group are birds: a third of them are endangered. It is a sign that nature is not doing well. A sparrow is like a canary in a mine. If it disappears, there is something suspicious in the environment, even from a human point of view.

Along with species loss, the loss of the sparrow would also be a cultural-historical loss. Varpusen’s down-to-earth nature has inspired Finnish visual artists, writers and musicians again and again.

The gray sparrow symbolizes modesty, humility and undemanding work alongside self-loving peacocks.

Street sparrow, on the other hand, usually refers to the homeless and other vagrants on the outskirts of the city.

And there is no reason to forget the most beloved of sparrow songs.

“Come, sparrow, with joy, take a seed from the ground!” A sparrow on Christmas morning is sung in the song.

Eventually there is also good news. Despite Varpusen’s plight, the development can be reversed if the matter is taken seriously enough.

Then the Finnish children of the coming decades will perhaps understand which “sparrow” is being sung about in the Christian Christmas carol born in the 19th century.

That would be a great thing in the multicultural Finland of the future.

It would be sad if, in addition to the song’s little brother, a sparrow who experienced an oriental rebirth had died.