Comment | Marko Anttila gave a magical pass, scored a goal and saved the Father’s Day classic

Sweden won the Karelia tournament and Leijonat finished last in the Turku tournament.

Turku

Father’s Day classic worked again. The Lions’ final match against Sweden in the Karelian tournament in Turku was good for the public, even though there was no stake left.

Finland beat their best enemy Tre Kronor 4–1, and that’s what the crowd wanted.

And when on top of this Marko Anttila provided a magical input Antti Suomelan to the winning goal, the losses at the beginning of the tournament were repaired.

It was like the starting shot for May Day when Anttila still shot the puck into the empty Swedish goal: 3–1 was complete, and so was the party.

More fire. Turku’s hockey player grew up Eetu Liukas hit the second puck into an empty neighbor’s goal. The fans knew how to appreciate.

Before the kick-off, it was certain that Sweden would win the tournament and Finland would finish last. It wasn’t essential. The most important thing was to succeed against the neighbor in a fairly full (8,512) Turku hall. That’s what the crowd came to see, and they don’t count the tables in a tournament like this.

Ice hockey It is six months until the start of the WC tournament for the participants, when Tampere will be played again.

World Championship places are not yet awarded, and the performances given in Turku also start to fade as the winter progresses, but at least something can be concluded from spring.

The head coach Jukka Jalonen does not live in the past, but appreciates his old familiar players. If someone is going to pass Marko Anttila in the spring, they have to play the role of the fourth chain well.

Anttila played a fairly even match against Switzerland on Thursday. He missed Saturday’s game, but took over against Sweden.

It is at least as difficult to replace Anttila’s credit center Hannes Björninen. They also have to pull through the season, but Jalonen knows what he can get from the duo.

When one – Anttila – has decided the world championship and the other – Björninen – the Olympic gold, those memories or screens cannot be erased with any eraser.

The upper corner goal scored by Björninen with superior power was fittingly extra in the first EHT tournament of the season.

Even though Leijonat was at the bottom, the superiority worked. Against the Czech Republic, both goals clicked on the top scorer with superiority. And hit again in the Sweden game with 5 against 4.

The lions last winter’s Olympic success in Beijing spawned an excellent team in Tampere. Defenders Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell as well as a skill striker Mikael Granlund answered the invitation affirmatively.

So did the first-timer of the Lions Joel Armiawho managed to get more than 400 NHL games played before his home opener.

NHL stars smelled the gold and came to take what they wanted.

Next spring will follow the same pattern. It’s good to be on the lions’ journey. The championship month is not given, but it is signed that there is always a decent chance for something big.

Jalonen first camps those playing in Europe, and then picks the NHL offer when choosing the spring World Cup team. No matter how you go to North America, there is always a need for people who played in the Karelia tournament.

Goalie cards can hit the NHL as a whole. In addition to Anttila and Björnine, there are a few striker spots available in Europe.

It also doesn’t bother Leijon if the goalie channel gets blocked. Harri Säteri and partners know how to counter profits.

Downstairs is more problematic. There is no substitute for players like Heiskanen and Lindell, but Dallas’ season will decide everything. Players from the old continent must be brought into the baggage fleet.

About the defenders who played in the Sweden match Mikko Lehtonen, Ville Pokka and Petteri Lindbohm have left a strong memory trace in Jalose.