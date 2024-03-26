Comment | Markku Kanerva lost his magic and the players' full trust – that's why Finland collapsed

Screamers Tuesday's international match against Estonia was a frustrating performance.

Instead of the EC qualifying final, the supporters who bothered to attend got to watch a grueling scrimmage, where the most important thing was to avoid injuries against the 123rd-ranked opponent in the world. Of course, the international match was also meant to be a face wash after the Wales disaster.

The Estonian match could also have been a valuable farewell and thanks to the departing player Markku Kanervaif he himself had drawn conclusions from the situation and announced after the Wales defeat that he would step aside from the task.

Instead, Kanerva has to wait for a discussion with the president of the Football Association during the Easter torture week Ari Lahten with.

Now the situation is that, as head coach, Kanerva is, so to speak, a dead man on his last walk. The media is looking for a successor for him, the supporters' faith is being tested and at least part of the team has stopped believing in Kanerva's abilities.

Is it is symptomatic that on Tuesday more than two independent sources told about the players' criticism of Kanerva. It means that Kanerva's ideas are no longer bought and no longer believed in his ability to turn the course of the national team.

I have heard of such thoughts sometimes before, but then they have remained in the position of a weak signal. Now the message is quite clear from several sources. The quality of the operation has aroused dissatisfaction.

Daniel Håkans and Markku Kanerva were disappointed with the result in Cardiff, Wales on Thursday.

The activities of the national team's coaching group are glaringly different from what the players are used to in their international top teams.

The whole coaching staff doesn't get a kick out of it. The national team also has talented people who are valued and have been satisfied with the arrangements of the camps. The management of the ball association can then find out for themselves who are the respected professionals whose quality of work can withstand the evaluation of professional players.

If the management of Pallloliitto makes an analysis of the situation, it will probably come to the conclusion that Kanerva's time is up.

It is difficult to see reasons why he should continue in the autumn in the League of Nations. If, for some reason, a new head coach has not been found by then, you can try the skills of a well-known coach there as a temporary coach.

A bit like Kanervaa himself was once tested as a temporary coach.

“ In the first years, the Huuhkajat of Kanerva also gained a competitive advantage from careful preparation, with which the good qualities of the opponents were obscured.

What happened in three years to the national team that reached the European Championship for the first time and to its coaching? Why did the overachieving Huuhkajat decline and return to their level as a team that almost made it to the Games?

Kanerva was put on a high pedestal in the European Championship, when he was chosen coach of the year three times. That pedestal was made too high.

Huuhkajat did well in 2018–2019, when the team had a top-fit ​​player at the head of the attack Teemu Pukkia world-class goalkeeper in goal Lukas Hradeckyluck in the raffles and a realistic understanding of the team's abilities with coaching.

The realism of Huuhkajat's coaching group was visible at the beginning in the way Huuhkajat played, when it had a player base that was qualitatively weaker than many of its opponents.

Finland's defense wasn't full of skill on the ball then, but above all it knew how to defend in a line of four defenders.

After the European Championship qualifying match played in Yerevan, Armenia in March 2019, Huuhkajat celebrated the victory.

Finland lost and wasted some of its quality factors. Coaching no longer had one of the top-notch Pukki at their disposal, the defense was more vulnerable than before and at the same time the game had not clearly developed.

Pukki used to be the changemaker who could score winning goals from the smallest of places. Now, instead of a world-class scorer, he is a good scorer with normal efficiency.

For the past couple of years, the statistical variables of the Huhkajis have remained pretty much the same, even though there have been easier opponents.

The average level of the teams in the last European Championship qualifiers was lower than in the Nations League or World Cup qualifiers. Huuhkajat has thus declined as a team.

For example, the fact that Huuhkajat won 66 percent of the main game battles in the European Championship qualifiers, while the share of the main balls won in the World Cup qualifiers was 70 percent and 78 percent in the Nations League, is indicative of a weaker defensive game, for example.

According to the statistics, errors in the own half of the field and the last defensive third have increased considerably. The best player of the defensive line has been Arttu Hoskonenwho for some reason was left out of the starting line-up in the EC play-off semi-final against Wales.

“ The Wales match was a kind of dot on the letter i in the continuation of last year's dismal qualifiers.

Finland has never had suitable wingback players, and that has been one of the reasons why the five-player defense line has not functioned properly at any point in Kanerva's era.

The midfield has also had its own problems. Finland has only had one optimal player in the team, Rasmus Schullerto the weaving position, i.e. the defensive playing position. Glen Kamara and Kairinen too are at their best in the kasi place.

Finland got victories in the European Championship qualifiers in Northern Ireland and Kazakhstan almost by luck, because according to the goal positions, the matches could just as well have ended in a draw.

When you play badly for a longer time, the truth comes out, as happened at the end of the qualifiers in Slovenia and at the Olympic Stadium against Kazakhstan.

Kanerva went to the fateful match in Wales, partly relying on its old trusted players and partly on surprising choices.

It was understandable that he chose his trusted men in the starting line-up, but it was incomprehensible that he chose six players with a lack of feeling for the game.

The game plan, on the other hand, gave Wales its best weapon, counter-attacks. And defending in special situations has been the Huhkajis' Achilles heel, which Wales hit on.

The Wales match was a kind of dot on the letter i in the continuation of last year's dismal qualifiers. The game was already lost there.

Kanerva will go down in history for his great achievement at the historic European Championship venue. That can't be taken away from him, that's what he'll be remembered for and for that he'll deserve thanks for a long time to come.