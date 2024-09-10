Comment|Head coach Markku Kanerva seems like a puppet ruler or, to quote former national team coach Mixu Paatelais, a carpenter whose hands have been taken away, writes sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

10.9. 23:42

London

England–Finland 2–0

The scoundrels surely experienced a memorable defeat at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

The betting offices were well aware of the layout. Based on the coefficients, they estimated that out of a hundred matches, Finland would only win a few against England. The last time Finland played against an opponent of this level was in the last World Cup qualifiers, when the opponent was reigning world champion France.

Finland’s strong defensive battle lasted an hour at Wembley. It got its turning point when Ilmari Niskanen misfeed caused Harry Kane the finish line, where he did not make a mistake. For a long time it seemed that Finland could perform a kind of Wembley miracle, when the whole team defended nicely in the low block in the opening half. Kane sealed the victory twenty minutes later.

It’s not nice to single out individuals, but I have to say that Niskanen was in the wrong place in this game. England’s first goal came after his deflected pass, and in the second he lost his guard.

The expected loss is a side event in the bigger picture.

Topi Keskinen and Teemu Pukki attacked in the counter attack towards England’s goal in the opening period.

Day during the day it feels more like the appointment of the Huuhkajie’s new coaching team is a carefully constructed theater performance. First, the head coach Markku Kanerva looks like a puppet ruler or a former national team coach Mixu from Paatelai borrowing from a carpenter whose hands have been taken away.

When Kanerva got his contract extension in June, three coaches were appointed to support him. KuPS head coach Jani Honkavaara is now a coach with the most significant role in the coaching group. He seems to be the leader of Huhkaji’s game process.

There is nothing wrong with building a new identity for Huuhkaji. It inevitably causes the fall Nations League matches to be a learning process on the way to next year’s World Cup qualifiers.

The problem lies in how this theatrical performance is scripted.

Anthony Gordon tried to tackle Fredrik Jensen who held the ball.

Honkavaara the head coach path has been built for a long time. It happened to be accompanied by an apparently impressive head coach survey and the chairman of the Finnish Football Association and the owner of KuPS Ari Lahten the championship of KuPS.

If Honkavaara was not the head coach of KuPS, he could just as well have been appointed as the head coach in June. But under his leadership, KuPS is fighting for the championship, and Lahti hardly wanted to miss that opportunity.

At this point in the theater performance, it seems that Kanerva, the General Secretary of the Football Association and the Director of Sport and the board, who participated in the recruitment of the head coach, are dancing according to Lahti’s instructions. This is not to honor anyone.

If the turf saunas continue in the remaining matches of the Nations League, Lahti can agree on Kanerva’s departure with a good understanding at the end of autumn. The shield of the most successful Huuhkajat coach of all time is unfortunately badly tarnished at that point. But Honkavaara’s contract at KuPS has ended, so the leader of the game process can be made a genuine head coach.

If the end of the theatrical performance goes like this, it will be a funny thing to watch. At that point, it is probably clear to all the members of the Palloliitto club meeting that the owner of any club should not be chosen as the chairman of the Palloliitto.