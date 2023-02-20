Comment | Markkanen was (like) at home in stardom

The Finn appeared in front of the audience and the media perhaps more relaxed than ever before.

Salt Lake City

Lauri Markkanen was in his element in the brightest lights of the basketball world in his hometown. He wasn’t timid in the company of bigger names, but drove from the start to do the trick.

Along with the performances in the exhibition match, it was worth noting that Markkanen performed in front of the audience and the media throughout the weekend perhaps more relaxed than ever before.

He has always been extremely nice and polite in public, but often a bit serious or at least very restrained. Now there were constant smiles, laughter and even jokes.

It’s no wonder if you feel better when you’ve been recognized as one of the best.

A good example of this was given after the match in the hall’s yumen, when Markkanen was joking about the five-time star player Nikola Jokićwho apparently had ruined himself LeBron James’s to the team, leaving the Finn last in line and Giannis Antetokounmpo to the team.

Markkanen’s mouthpieces tickled his ears.

Confident in addition to performing, Markkanen has adopted an American accent. In press conferences over the weekend, he repeatedly mentioned the love he receives from the Utah basketball community. It is a rare speech from the mouth of a Finnish athlete, but by no means empty.

The all-star match was played in Markkanen’s current home in Salt Lake City, and it was clear that the city and the entire state have really embraced Markkanen after only six months of living together.

These things are important to Markkanes. He also repeatedly made it clear that he enjoyed the star weekend twice as much because he had his parents and brother in the city and in the stands with his own family.

of the NBA star weekend is a festival that celebrates basketball and the kings of the game. It’s more about entertainment than competition, but that shouldn’t detract from its value.

Once again, it can be said that Markkanen’s star selection is one of the greatest achievements of Finnish team sports ever, because he has earned it with his iron performances during the season.

Markkanen had always known what it takes to be elected, and that’s why he had dared to consider this personal award such a public goal in his career.

Bridge the real games continue this week, and the situation is this: the Finn leads the NBA team in the playoff battle.

It would have seemed like a fantasy before this season, but there is every reason to expect that Markkanen will be able to play at least as big a role in the coming years.

