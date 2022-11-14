Comment | Markkanen froze at the moment of decision, the problem of the last seasons is still bothering him

Lauri Markkanen’s success rate, especially from the free throw line, has been really poor in matches played without a rest day.

The Utah Jazz Lauri Markkanen has played a strong early season, but in the previous two games both the Jazz and its brightest star have shone a little dimmer. The problem of Markkanen’s previous seasons also reminds us of its existence.

The Jazz lost two games in a row for the first time this season when they fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 98-105.

The match was the Jazz’s 15th and no less than the tenth away game. The balance of visitors is five wins and five losses, but at home the team is still undefeated.

Markkanen had played with an average of 22.3 points before Sunday’s game, but the visit to Philadelphia was the second consecutive game with less than 20 points. In the previous game against Washington, Markkanen scored 17 points, and against Philadelphia he scored 15 points.

On Markkas in previous seasons there have been problems in matches played on consecutive days, and the problem has not yet been resolved, although signs of improvement have been seen this season.

Back-to-back matches have previously been seen for Markkanen, especially in the drop in shooting percentage, and the same trend can be seen this season as well.

Read more: Rest days separate Lauri Markkanen from NBA superstars

The 76ers game was already the fourth back-to-back game of the season for Utah and Markkanen, and so far Markkanen has only thrown well in one of these games. Against the Los Angeles Lakers, the previous day’s game did not weigh, but Markkanen sank 66.7% of the shots and collected 23 points.

In Sunday’s loss, Markkanen’s game situational shots sank by 46.2 percent, which is the fourth weakest balance of the season. Above are two back-to-back matches and one played on one rest day.

The lack of a rest day can be seen even more clearly at the free throw line than in game situations. When there has been at least one rest day, Markkanen has sunk 93.9 percent of his free throws this season (46/49). Without a rest day, however, the percentage is a miserable 46.2 (6/13).

Against Philadelphia, Markkanen sank only one of four free throws. On top of that, he failed in a really bad spot in the final moments of the match.

Markkanen got to the free throw line 20 seconds before the final buzzer with a score of 98–103. The Philadelphia Star Joel Embiid went to talk to Markkanen before the free throws and fanned violently when Markkanen missed the first one.

The second throw also hit the back iron, and Jazz’s pursuit withered away.

In matches with small margins, the drop in level is quickly visible in the win column. Markkanes still has a step to take to reach the absolute top.