Venezuela hold presidential elections on July 28, was announced this week. You could just as well skip it, because it's about theater – again, new Nicolás Maduro about the coup.

There is no established word for this coup subspecies in Finnish, but in Spanish auto golf i.e. usurpation means that a leader who came to power legally clings to power illegally.

Maduro is becoming quite experienced at it.

Former the bus driver and ay boss rose to the presidency of Venezuela from his predecessor and mentor Hugo Chávez after passing away in March 2013. Maduro sealed his position with a narrow but apparently fair election victory.

Maduro's right to power ended in January 2019, because that's when he entered the second term thanks to show elections.

The majority of American and European countries protested and recognized the president of the parliament, the opposition, as the legitimate interim leader of Venezuela Juan Guaidón. The United States punished Maduro with sanctions on Venezuela's oil exports.

The rapidly growing international pressure raised expectations of Maduro's fall, but ultimately did not change anything.

“ The United States gave up.

When not head-to-head, maybe then head-to-head, external powers bent to think again.

It was a mistake. Maduro's left-wing populist kleptocracy once again succeeded in attracting Western countries.

Last October, the United States undressed sanctions in exchange for Maduro's promise to hold free presidential elections. Opposition chose value and economic liberal as their joint candidate María Corina Machado.

The United States gave up and waited for the Maduro administration to revoke the bans previously imposed on opposition leaders, which are clearly political.

The masks were taken off in January–February.

The Supreme Court upheld Machado's 15-year suspension. A well-known human rights activist Rocío San Miguel jailed for allegedly plotting to assassinate Maduro. The staff of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights were given 72 hours to leave the country.

See also Lotto: Claus Kleber fought for change for a year The engineer who won the competition within the opposition, the former member of parliament, María Corina Machado, will not be able to run for the presidential elections in Venezuela.

in Venezuela has a more far-reaching significance than could be deduced from the size of the country – about 30 million citizens and less than three times the area of ​​Finland. The two most direct reasons are the world's largest proven oil reserves and the flight of seven million inhabitants abroad.

Corruption and neglect drove Venezuela in the last decade the oil industry aground and the whole country to an all-time collapse. Jealousy explains Venezuela recent requirements to hawk the vast majority of the small neighbor Guyana, whose oil production is about to overtake that of Venezuela. Perhaps this nationalist threat will also turn voters behind Maduro.

Venezuela has not been a full-scale dictatorship, because the opposition has been able to put up candidates for the elections – even if its most popular politicians have been banned from office in the past.

In 2015, the opposition won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections in Venezuela. However, the ruling party reacted to that by creating a parallel parliament. In protest, the opposition began to boycott the elections.

Almost nothing was achieved with boycotts. That is why the opposition started to challenge Maduro again.

However, a genuine challenge is not suitable for an autocrat. Maduro agrees to exactly such free elections, which he is still certain to win.

He's just had to realize that he can lose to almost anyone.