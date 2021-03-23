Comment Many people’s perceptions of startups are wrong. That’s why we start collecting information about them that shows readers the whole picture.

HS Visio aims to get a complete picture of the startup field by compiling financing rounds for growth companies, writes Jussi Pellinen, HS’s head of finance and politics.

After the financial news as the author opens a conversation with half of startups, it is sometimes easy to feel the sting in his heart.

Surprisingly, for many, the word startup still brings to mind images from years ago: overflowing enthusiasm, cell phone games, or food couriers sweeping the streets. A marketing-centric “buzz” – that 2010 buzzword.

The image is not entirely wrong. HS Vision said last week that the startups that received the biggest funding pots typically solve the problems associated with the consumption of a prosperous middle class. The best minds of nations encode food courier applications or optimize mobile payments for micropayments instead of using their potential in other types of businesses for the benefit of humanity.

Sting in the heart arises from the fact that while the image is still often encountered, it is only a surface of startups. The stubborn image of the roar tells us that we have not always given a comprehensive picture of the field as a medium.

Many growth companies create genuinely new solutions for industry, the software industry, weather extremes, climate-resilient construction, or energy distribution. HS Visio also listed these companies last week.

The news of tens or hundreds of millions of giants ends up in the news. Behind them is that According to the Private Equity Investors Association In 2019 alone, a total of 176 Finnish startups at different stages raised funding.

Some of these may become acquired years later as part of a large industrial group that integrates new technology into itself – and thus, for example, the use of raw materials becomes more efficient. The most skilled are independent large players. Its own problem is that such success stories are embarrassingly rare in Europe. Without them, we are in one way or another at the mercy of China or the United States.

And not even the most “middle-class” startups should be underestimated.

Platform economy companies and Online Stores create marketplaces that open up opportunities for restaurants or other small businesses, for example. Jobs will be created, as will tax revenue. These phenomena are positive – as long as society makes sure the work is worthwhile and the game is fair to all.

The value of digitalisation of the economy, on the other hand, was last seen during the pandemic. There may justifiably be many opinions about digital companies or courier companies that have grown up as giants, but without them, closed rooms and teleworking would have been very different.

To the picture would be complete, HS will start collecting information on the financing rounds of Finnish growth companies.

The information is collected and summarized in HS Vision by the following supplier of growth companies Elina Lappalainen. Information about your company’s financing can also be provided to the editor using the form found at this link. The information will be reviewed before publication.

The most important thing in this work is not the money collected by individual companies but where the money goes. HS Visio compiles information from the data into what kind of technology investors are supporting in Finland with their money and what kind of world growth companies are creating. Over time, this will hopefully allow readers to assess for themselves whether their own image of growth companies is right – and what kind of Finland their seedlings will grow.

The evaluation can be started, for example, by evaluating the benefits of startups from last week’s report. Its compiler was Upright, which makes the business of startups a force to assess the impact of startups.