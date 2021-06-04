Those elected in municipal elections decide on zoning. This means that municipal decision-makers have great power whether or not to build wind farms on the parish, writes Niclas Storås, a journalist at HS Vision.

For subscribers

17:15

Hard despite the binoculars, I haven’t noticed a single exploding bat. In general, explosive bats are detected before municipal elections and have a significant impact on the municipal economy. The previous observations are related to basic Finns Matti Putkonen.