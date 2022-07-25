Comment | Many are now demanding that Russians close their borders, but should all Russians be punished for Russia’s actions?

The two extremes in the border discussion are the current open practice and a very strict line. Both seem like bad options, writes HS editorial manager Esa Mäkinen.

Colleague told about his friend who escaped from Ukraine, who has managed to work in a hotel in Finland. Now that the borders have opened after the removal of the Russian corona restrictions, the Ukrainian refugee has to serve Russian customers as well. His hometown is being bombed and his family is scattered around the world, so the passing of Russian tourists is understandably repulsive.

I myself ran into a Russian group on a guided tour in Suomenlinna on Saturday. I had just read about a Ukrainian father who held the hand of his 13-year-old son who was killed by Russia for hours. The contrast between the sunny tourist circuit and the darkness of Ukraine was obvious.

Politicians have also woken up to the situation. Representatives of the four largest parliamentary groups said on Monday that they support limiting the issuance of tourist visas to Russians.

Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra wrote on Twitter on Sunday that vacationing Russians “rightfully enrage” many.

Finland is a convenient gateway to Europe for Russians. By applying for a Finnish Schengen visa, you can quickly get from St. Petersburg via Helsinki-Vantaa to the world, including countries with a tougher visa policy. For example, Estonia has tightened its visa line much more than Finland.

Suddenly closing the borders to the Russian middle class almost completely seems like a demand that would easily fix the problem. In practice, there are many shades of gray.

There are 90,000 native Russian speakers living in Finland. Most of them have strong ties to Russia in addition to Finland. Should their relatives be prevented from coming to Finland?

Although dissent is not very visible in today’s Russia, there are certainly hundreds of thousands of citizens who oppose Russian state policy. Would it be worth it for them to get to the west to meet like-minded people? In the 1970s, the Soviet Union blocked the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature for years Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn access abroad. It is not in Finland’s interest to make it difficult for critics of those in power.

Should all musicians, visual artists and theater people be banned from Russia? What about coders or researchers who want to go in search of a better life for themselves and their families with a tourist visa?

“ “Are all Russians collectively responsible for Russia killing and destroying in its war in Ukraine?”

Politicians it’s easier to blame the Russians than the Finns looking for gas from behind the eastern border. How loudly must a Russian who comes to the border bow down and condemn the actions of his country, so that he cannot be “justifiably angry”?

The most important values ​​of European democracies are transparency and fairness in the application of the law. Even if “justifiably angry” seems like a good reason to make boundary decisions, in practice it would be worthwhile to make such solutions that you can live with for years or even decades.

The questions about issuing visas are related to a much more difficult and important question: are all Russians collectively responsible for the fact that Russia kills and destroys in its war in Ukraine?

Over here to date, the EU’s personal sanctions have targeted a rather small group of the elite of the political and business world. There has been quite a lot of talk about Putin’s war and it has been emphasized that Russia is a dictatorship where the people do not have much say in matters.

As the war continues for months, possibly even years, it is necessary to start asking more widely about the responsibility of the ordinary Russian street person for the situation. Did you do something when your countrymen killed children in Ukraine?

This war too will end someday. In some way, we will continue to have to deal with both the Russian elite and ordinary people. Not all Russians are responsible for the war, but certainly a greater number than those currently under sanctions.

The strictures should last even after the war and somehow be in line with our own values ​​and goals. Punishments should not be handed out based on nationality, but on actions or lack thereof.

Two the extremes in the border discussion are the current open practice and a very strict line. Both seem like bad options.

The coronavirus epidemic has shown several times that border issues fall apart for so many authorities that no one has the overall picture. However, if an authority or a politician responsible for the issues starts to think about this matter in the autumn after the holidays, it might be possible to find a line that is stricter than the current one, but not unreasonable or harmful to the interests of the West.

If you start with members of the Duma, soldiers and the management ladder of Russian state companies? If visas are granted to even fewer people, the grounds should somehow reflect our perception of who, as responsible for the war, is not wanted to come here even after the war.

Grandchildren waiting for their babushkas to visit and writers who gnaw at the corners of power should not be punished any more.