Comment | Lulu Ranne has soloed in a way that would not be tolerated from the Minister of the Interior

Comment|As Minister of Transport and Communications, Lulu Ranne (ps) broke away from the government’s line. As Minister of the Interior, his activities will be monitored more closely, writes HS’s political reporter Joona Aaltonen in his comment.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) temporary absence for family reasons will be a difficult place for the government.

Rantanen’s role has been critical in this government election. Last fall, under the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior, the difficult decision to close the border crossing points on the eastern border and after that the exceptional law known as the “conversion law” was passed. Based on it, immigrants can be returned back to the Russian side without the possibility of appeal.

At the same time, Rantanen has had to promote legal projects in the ministry aimed at tightening immigration, the success of which is critical from the point of view of the support of basic Finns. The Ministry of the Interior has been one of the most employed ministries during this government period.

“Politically one of the most important, if not the most important”, chairman of Basic Finns, Minister of Finance Riikka Purra has described the role of the Minister of the Interior.

Also The board partners have considered Rantanen’s work contribution during this term of office to be significant. A key coalition minister has stated that he does not know what the government would do if someone other than Rantanen from basic Finns had been appointed to the position of interior minister.

Now the task will be handled by the Minister of Transport and Communications until the end of the year Lulu Wrist (p.s.).

Rante’s current portfolio is not one of the most important in the government, so the change is especially significant for him. Even though Rantanen’s special assistants in the Ministry of the Interior remain available to Ranteen, the end of the year will not be easy for him.

If everything goes well, Ranne can focus on promoting the government program. That alone will be a significant addition to his current workload.

However, the situation will change significantly if something surprising happens on the eastern border. For example, if border crossings are opened or if the government has to resort to an exception law, the interior minister will be subject to strong public pressure.

Jumping into such a situation from another ministry without having been preparing related legislation since last fall would be very difficult. Things would either have to be taken over exceptionally well, or the assistant and civil service union would have to be more strongly influenced than before.

Today in the summer, Ranne has been rehabilitated in the public eye, especially with his criticism of the so-called Turku hourly train. The fact that it is an issue agreed in the government program, which the prime minister is responsible for, has not prevented outflows Petteri Orpon (kok) sound held tight.

Wrist comment for example to Iltalehti that the project should be re-evaluated because it would not be financially viable even after EU funding. However, based on the materials acquired by STT, Ranne made a withdrawal from the section whose primary goal was not even to assess the financial viability of the project.

Ranne thus appeared in public to both challenge the position of the prime minister’s party and to do so with insufficient information. In the position of the minister responsible for the internal security of the state, there is no room for similar dismissals: they would immediately undermine the government’s credibility.

At Thursday’s press conference, Minister Rantanen described Rannet as a “resilient and fit woman” who is up to the task. Autumn will show whether tenacity is enough to manage a double portfolio, which would be difficult for anyone.