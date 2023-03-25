Comment | Lukko wants to make history – then one thing must be exactly right

HIFK lost one match ball, but there are three more to go. You can’t get them either, unless you take them by force.

Rauma Lukko took the first step towards domestic hockey history.

A win over HIFK keeps the League’s quarter-final series alive and puts the Romanians on the scoreboard. IFK still leads, but now with numbers 3–1.

HIFK lost the first match ball, which is not unusual. Three more to go.

Three match balls is a lot, but you can’t get them either, unless you take them by force. IFK’s worst mistake would be to trust the series to be half patted.

Here’s a little background on why we got into this situation.

Regular season the scores lied badly in the quarter-final series between IFK and Luko. Lukko struggled throughout the season to win the regular season, IFK first to get into the top ten and finally into the top six.

Lukko collected 105 points in the regular season, although he mostly lost in the remaining rounds of the series. HIFK barely got 97 points and a place out of six.

The fitness trainer explained best what it was about. Lukko traveled in a completely different direction than IFK. At the same time, when IFK started to get their plane started, the people of Romania were forced into a free fall.

Another big fact was found in front of the goals. Lock goalkeeper Artyom Zagidul was among the league’s best in the marathon-like regular season. In the playoffs, he mainly contributed goals to the Stadion team.

The number one center Julius Mattila talked about the team’s misfortune from the first matches of the series, but it could also be veiled as Zagidulin’s fumbling.

of HIFK first keeper Roope Taponen started the first play off matches of his career against Lukko and raised his save curve to a sharp rise. Even though Taponen had been one of the club’s key players throughout the spring and winter.

If Zagidulin continues the way he played on Friday in the sold-out ice rink of Stadi, the ongoing series will start to take on new features.

In the first three matches, Luko got the wrong impression when some goals came at a discount price. The down days were over from the second set onwards.

In the first three meetings, it looked like HIFK would become Luko’s nightmare this spring. The view is no longer as clear.

The journey to Rauma often feels long and heavy. For IFK, the trip to the west coast is particularly exhausting, but one match ball is wasted.

Blues beat KalPa in the spring 2012 playoffs, when KalPa led the match series 3–0. Lukko would like to join this same thin section of history.

One thing is for sure as the streak continues. The goalkeeper’s game is emphasized even more. So far, young Taponen, 22, has been one step ahead.

That must continue if IFK is going to challenge Tappara this spring.

Tappara is a ready semi-final team and starts waiting for its opponent. IFK wants to participate in that pair of matches.

