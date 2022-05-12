Comment “Look in the mirror” – Sauli Niinistö’s new NATO-Finland already spoke to Russia in historically harsh words

At a press conference on Wednesday, Sauli Niinistö opened the entire chain of reasoning leading to the NATO application and spoke to Russia in a way that has not often been seen in Finland, writes Jussi Pillinen, the forerunner of the HS’s Economic and Political Department.

Finland and Europe had just woken up to war. At a press conference on the morning of February 24, the president Sauli Niinistö stated his views on Russia and its president Vladimir from Putin changed.

“The masks have been taken off, only the cold face of the war is visible,” Niinistö said. The words were written in Finnish history.

That morning The change of mind of Finnish citizens also began.

Russia has always appeared to the Finns as a two-faced or double-headed eagle – both as a destructive attacker and as a neighbor bringing vitality. Now the latter of these collapsed, leaving only the first of the stories – the face of war.

Minds changed. In the HS poll published today 73 per cent of Finns were in favor of Finland’s NATO membership, compared to only a quarter at the beginning of the year.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson In a press conference with Niinistö, he already explained why even the official Finnish mind changed. Russia, which has taken a new stance, argued that NATO should no longer expand. In this way, Finland would no longer have a will of its own.

According to Niinistö, Russia forced Finland to choose – and Finland will choose NATO.

On Wednesday British media asked how Russia and Putin would react to Finland’s possible NATO membership. Surprisingly, President Niinistö responded with a clear rationale that opened the whole chain of thought leading to the membership application.

The president’s speech was exceptionally straightforward and did not contain any of the softenings or side paths typical of Niinistö.

Niinistö pointed his finger at the questioner, as if this were President Putin himself standing in front of Niinistö in the face of war. For decades, smiles waned: this is how Finnish presidents have not usually spoken to Russia.

“You caused this. Look in the mirror. ”

The new NATO-Finland was already talking about it.