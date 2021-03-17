Comment Locomotive drivers did not “crown” think crown – A strike in the midst of a crisis can be dangerous to play with the health of ordinary workers

The strike is a traditional industrial weapon, but whether warning to society would have been an unreasonable requirement in times of crisis, asks Lari Malmberg, the head of the city editorial board.

Did you betray me game eye? That is the first reaction when you read the Railway Union bulletin on the strike, which starts on Thursday.

As a result of the strike by the two member unions of the trade union, all HSL commuter trains will be canceled on Thursday and Friday. The list of trains not running is like an alphabetical list of hops: A, E, I, K, L, P, U and Y and D, G, R, T, Z and M.

When trains do not run, congestion on buses increases. You couldn’t afford that now.

Demonstration According to the press release, there is an objection to VR ‘s breach of contract and unilateral modification of established working conditions. Train drivers say they are suing VR in various courts.

The strike is a traditional industrial weapon. This writing does not comment on its justification, nor on the dispute between the drivers and VR.

It is about timing and information.

Scheduling a strike with a few hours ’notice in the middle of the fiercest phase of the fight against the corona feels like a dangerous game for human health.

Chairman of the Helsinki Union of Railways Drivers’ Department Lasse Narinen grantthat the decision at the time of the industrial action did not “crown it either”.

Strikes have been timed to date, even in difficult times, but Finns have often accepted industrial action quite well. Train drivers are now really testing the people’s ability to sympathize.

Chief Medical Officer Markku Mäkijärvi said on Wednesday that the number of infections found in the Hus area appears to be reaching record highs this week. The need for hospital care has grown steadily, and the government is even considering setting restrictions on mobility.

The locomotive drivers’ announcement of the strike came to the media on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. The strike will begin less than 12 hours after the announcement. If a waiting period of even a day or two had been given, society would have had time to react.

Those who have the opportunity to stay telecommuting would be prepared for that. Those who have to travel to workplaces would have had a moment to consider whether an alternative mode of transport could be found for congestion on buses. The lives of high school graduates who are already living under pressure would not have been burdened again with a single stressor.

HSL Communications Manager Sari Kotikangas HSL told HS on Wednesday that HSL does not, in principle, supplement work cancellations due to industrial action. Perhaps this principle could also have been the subject of a social debate due to exceptional circumstances?