Comment | Liz Truss sacrificed her minister to save her own skin

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer was fired so that the unpopular government could get an extension. Even a ministerial sacrifice is not necessarily enough when trust and credibility have collapsed, writes Annamari Sipilä, HS’s London correspondent.

London

Britain’s prime minister Liz Truss sacrificed his finance minister on Friday so that his own skin would be saved and the conservative government would get an extension.

The Treasury minister Kwasi Kwarteng got fired. The length of Pesti was a good five weeks.

Truss had no other options left. Kwarteng’s “mini-budget” three weeks ago had turned out to be a maximum error estimate.

In Downing Street, it is now hoped that the ministerial sacrifice would appease the market, the voters and Truss’s own i.e. MPs and rank-and-file members of the Conservative Party, even for a moment.

In the background there are a number of big miscalculations that threaten to make Truss a very short-lived prime minister as well.

Truss and his government, which started on September 6, have already had time to anger voters, scare investors and collapse both market confidence and the support of the Conservative Party.

Basically, it’s about very simple things: trust, predictability and credible financial management. Kwarteng’s mini-budget shredded all of them. As Prime Minister, Truss is equally responsible for the visions of his former Chancellor of the Exchequer.

What went wrong?

The credibility of the economy suffered because the mini-budget promised tens of billions in tax cuts with debt money. First, the voters and part of the British media got angry, who were dismayed by the tax reductions promised to the highest earners (and then cancelled).

Under the surface, an even bigger turmoil started: investors’ confidence in the British government and the future of the British economy took a hard hit. The value of government bonds began to decline. Pension companies with their investment arrangements ran into difficulties. The Bank of England had to rush to the rescue and start buying bonds.

Truss and Kwarteng may have wanted to start the government with a bang and spectacular reforms. In it, they completely misjudged the political situation and mood in Britain. Discretion failed me.

Both the market and ordinary voters alienated big tax cuts. The time was not felt to be right for them. The money also ran out.

The government’s line began to look completely reckless.

Now the government is canceling more reforms promised in the mini-budget. Corporate tax will not be cut.

Even at the beginning of the week, it was possible to think that the further cancellation of the tax cuts would eat too much into the Truss government’s political credibility. On Friday, we were already in a situation where an almost complete turnaround had become the only way for Truss to continue.

What next?

New the Treasury minister Jeremy Hunt presents its own financial plan at the end of October. The main goal is to appease the market and voters and try to build credibility and trust from the fragments of early autumn.

During the July-August leadership race of the Conservative Party, Hunt was Truss’s counter-candidate, ie Rishi Sun too supporter. Many members of the Conservative Party who followed the chaos of September–October may now wish they had voted for Sunak instead of Truss.

What’s up with Truss?

The prime minister continues, but the initially weak trust is gone. Conservative support has collapsed. It is very hard to believe that Truss would be able to restore confidence even among his own people after a disastrous start.

Voters the prime minister has not had a mandate. Only rank-and-file members of the Conservative Party chose Trussi for their position.

The opposition benefits from the conservatives’ discount status.

It is becoming more and more likely that the Labor Party will take power in the next British general election.