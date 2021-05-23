Comment Lions lost their finish line: If the situation persists, there is cause for concern with the permit

The four-chain seems to have taken on the biggest role, and the head coach will reward him with increasing playing time, writes HS sports journalist Heikki Miettinen.

All an honor to Kazakhstan for the first victory in history against Finland at the World Hockey Championships. The work rose to glory and tireless defense brought the prize.

Leijonat won the shot in the whole match 51–19, but lost the match. This is how hockey sometimes treats when you don’t score goals on time.

You can always talk about the number of shots and the effectiveness of the goal, but the biggest problem for the Lions is the approximate shots due to the shots. You can sink them sometimes, too, but it’s more like throwing lottery numbers in the air.

Head coach Jukka Jalonen gave responsibility to the trio Marko Anttila–Hannes Björninen–Saku Mäenalanen. They started the match, played important substitutions and with Anttila’s number of shots, some goal could have come.

The four-way strikers played more than any other Finnish striker and deservedly.

Anttila lobs the ball high into the air. He still got to the places where he could score a goal. The same cannot be said of all other swings.

It’s great that the so-called quad chain has got its game going, but more are needed if you’re going to succeed in this tournament.

Two years ago, Anttila saved points and, above all, goals for the final matches of the World Cup tournament. The recipe was great then, but you might not want to wait that long this time.

Arttu Ruotsalainen the trio still sail half lost. There are no others who work very well, even though the head coach publicly defended them. That’s what a coach has to do.

The Kazakh team celebrated their first victory over the Lion.

Three the total balance of the match is three goals scored, two of which bore a considerable amount of luck. Anton Lundellin in the lead paint against Kazakhstan was the taste and skill of the craft behind.

After one break, the lion will start a series of four evening matches, which will start with a encounter with Norway on Tuesday. Italy is expected on Thursday and Germany on Saturday next week.

If the net doesn’t start dusting off on these games, then you can start worrying with just the permission.