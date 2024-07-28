Comment | Lionel Messi should have apologized on behalf of everyone – there is one particularly compelling reason for that

Comment|In Argentina, the uproar caused by the racist song of the national team players has already been forgotten, writes Hannu Pöppönen.

Buenos Aires.

Lionel Messi is untouchable and Argentina’s victorious national football team is above all criticism.

It has been shown in Argentina by the racism scandal, which started with a midfielder by Enzo Fernández about the team’s racist and homophobic chant after the Copa América championship celebration.

Undersecretary of State responsible for sports in the government Julio Garro suggested that Lionel Messi and head of the Argentine Football Association Chiqui Tapia would apologize on behalf of the whole team.

Messi himself was not on the bus where the song was sung, but he is the captain of the team and the biggest football hero. Messi has not taken any position on the matter.

Garro was fired for his suggestion.

Its instead of the introspection about racism that started in Argentina as a result of the uproar, the country’s vice president Victoria Villarruel attacked the messaging service X against France. The racist chant has its roots in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup celebrations, when the goal had defeated France in the final.

Villarruel, who comes from a military family, wrote in his nationalist tweet that no colonialist country scares Argentina because of the song or because “we tell truths they don’t want to admit.”

President Javier Milein counselor, and his sister, Karina Milei rushed to the French embassy to apologize for the vice president’s comment.

Somekansa attacked France with his writings and defended himself by saying that French and German fans have also mocked Argentinian players on several occasions over the years.

Coach of Argentina’s under-23 national team Javier Mascherano assured in France at a press conference where the team was preparing for the Olympics that Argentinians are not racist.

In his opinion, the song was taken out of context.

“Many times what we understand as a joke can be misinterpreted elsewhere,” Mascherano stated.

Agrentina’s Vice President Victoria Villarruel rode in a tank together with President Javier Milei in the Independence Day parade on October 9.

Argentina is a pioneer in the trials of crimes against humanity in Latin America.

Argentina’s gender identity law is the most developed in South America, with a progressive equal marriage law and a large feminist movement.

But the discussion of racism is almost completely absent from society.

The myth of Argentina as a white and “European” country is still strong. Both the native population of the region and the descendants of slaves brought from Africa have been ignored from the country’s history, as if the European immigrants who arrived in the country had stepped into an “empty” land.

For example, three years ago the then president of the country Alberto Fernandez quoted roughly by the author Octavio Paziawhen the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez visited Argentina.

Fernández declared that “Mexicans are descended from Indians, Brazilians came from jungles, but we Argentines came from ships, and those ships came from Europe.”

Comment drew widespread disapproval, and Fernández later clarified that he meant no offense.

But the Eurocentric idea repeated by Fernández is still alive and strong. In fact, Mascherano repeated the same idea in his press conference.

However, the streetscape of Buenos Aires, for example, only started to become more European in the 20th century with the influx of immigrants. At that time, the goal of the political leadership was to make the country as European and white-skinned as possible.

Often in Argentina, permissiveness regarding immigration is emphasized, while the colonial legacy and racism are forgotten.

And the attitude towards hate speech and racist comments will not change anytime soon, if you believe the former director of Argentina’s National Institute Against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism Victoria Dondaa.

The new government decided to abolish the entire institute at the beginning of the year, citing the need to cut public spending.

Donda said in an interview that Argentina’s far-right government and President Milei “need a society” with hatred and racism, the government gets its fuel and support from them.

Nothing really seems to have changed since the racism scandal started after the Copa América. There has been no deeper discussion of racism in the media, and the matter has gradually been forgotten.

Week then on Sunday, when River Plate threw a party for their former player Enzo Fernández at their stadium in Buenos Aires, the fans immediately started singing the infamous racist chant.

Maybe Messi should have apologized on behalf of the whole team.

An influential statement could have reduced the damage to the reputation of Argentina and its national team abroad, as well as awakened Argentines within the country to realize that racism should be taken seriously.