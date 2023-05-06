Comment | Lionel Messi has to choose: money or everything but money

Messi can influence how he is remembered, writes HS sports reporter Jan Vilén.

Superstar Lionel Messi is considered by many to be the best footballer of all time, but still has the chance to tarnish his reputation in the final years of his career. It’s all about one choice.

Messi has been voted the best footballer in the world seven times, and the latest diamond in the crown came in December when he led Argentina to the world championship.

Now Messi is no longer missing anything. However, he may lose something.

It’s about something that has been talked about a lot in recent weeks, Messi’s next step.

The contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends this season, and Messi is leaving the French giants. The direction is open for now, and there are options for football romantics as well as those who bow to the altar of greed.

In recent days, it has started to look like Saudi Arabia is appealing to Messi even more strongly. Messi caused quite a stir after leaving for Saudi Arabia with his family without PSG’s permission.

The club announced that they would suspend Messi for two weeks, and Messi apologized for his trip.

According to Messi, he could not cancel the visit, which was related to his contract with the country’s tourism office. Being the PR face of Saudi Arabia is a stain on Messi’s shield, but an even more permanent one may be on the way.

Messi visited Saudi Arabia with his family without PSG’s permission.

Mass has reportedly courted Saudi Arabia, where there is no shortage of small change. According to the British media, Messi could even receive a record annual salary of more than 350 million euros.

The American MLS has also been hinted at as an alternative, and it would be a kind of intermediate solution. Even the most beautiful ending to the story exists.

Return to Barcelona.

Before the two PSG seasons, Messi played his entire career in Barcelona. He started the club at the Academy and became the best in the world in the club’s iconic blaugrana shirt. He has always talked about Barça as the love of his life and Barcelona as his home.

Even though Messi, who turns 36 in the summer, is no longer the player of his youth, he would certainly find a use for his former teammate Xavi – in the patterns of the current head coach.

However, the problem is money.

Barcelona already has financial difficulties. Messi’s huge salary is a no-go. The superstar should agree to a severe salary cut, which he already talked about when he left the club two years ago.

Back then, according to the rules of the Spanish league, the salary could not be reduced by more than 50 percent, but after the PSG seasons, there are no more restrictions.

Messi can make a choice: money or love. Saudi Arabia offers the first, Barcelona the second.

