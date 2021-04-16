Comment Lidl’s announcement to give up slot machines was a clever advertising ploy and left the trading giants in a difficult position

Lidl’s decision may have been based on genuine concern about the gambling problem, but it was also a skillful marketing ploy, writes Joonas Laitinen, a news producer for HS’s financial editorial.

Retail chain Lidl announced Thursday morning will give up all slot machines in its stores this summer. After the decision, Lidl will become the first retail chain operating in the entire country to give up machines in Finland.

Among other things, Peliklinikka, which specializes in gambling problems, praised the decision as fine and significant.

“Lidl’s opening is significant. Now more of these actions are needed. Hopefully we will get more companies that question the obvious nature of gambling in Finland, ”said the head of the unit Inka Silvennoinen In the game clinic release.

Lidl himself drummed his decision in favor of responsibility.

“For us, responsibility is deeds, not just speech or slogans. It is an indisputable fact that there are problems with gaming and that the gaming machines in the shops have a role to play here. It is up to each retailer to decide their position on gaming machines and assess their chances of giving them up, but as a large company we can set an example and lead the way here, ”said CEO Nicholas Pennanen in a press release.

But is Lidl’s decision a matter of genuine responsibility, or would it be a good old advertising stunt?

Let’s examine through the chapters. Lidl said in a press release on Thursday that the divestment of the machines would mean a loss of a “million dollar” commission for it on a yearly basis in normal times.

Veikkaus currently has about 10,500 slot machines at its disposal. Lidl itself said it has a total of about 250 slot machines. Veikkaus, for its part, told HS on Thursday that it would distribute commissions of around EUR 40 million annually to operators of its gaming machines.

In match mathematics, Lidl’s share of Veikkaus’ gaming machines would be approximately 2.38 percent. At the same time, the company’s share of commissions would be approximately EUR 952,000.

Veikkaus significantly reduced its gaming machine network in 2019. Before the thinning, there were 18,500 gaming machines. According to HS data, Lidl had 370 machines at that time. In the same calculation formula, the retail chain’s share of machines was about two per cent. If the level of commissions was also EUR 40 million at that time, Lidl’s share of the commissions would have been around EUR 800 000.

HS has not seen Lidl’s commission agreements, but it is very likely that the company has not received commissions very much in excess of EUR 1 million. The talk of a “million level” is therefore at least exaggerated.

Why Lidl then raised the money? Because it was an ingenious bet on an imaginative level. It reinforced the image of corporate responsibility and forced to ask, why don’t the trade giants S Group and K Group follow suit?

The answer is that they are, at least for the time being, too dependent on Veikkaus’ machines.

The Finnish food trade is largely based on the S Group and the K Group. They account for almost 90% of the grocery market. Lidl’s market share is about 9.5 percent. At the same time, the amount of commissions received by the S Group and the K Group from Veikkaus is considerably higher than in Lidl.

This means that the S Group and the K Group have small shops along Finnish operators for which gaming machines are important. The machines act as injection products like Alko, and the commissions paid by Veikkaus also matter to these small stores.

For Lidl, giving up the machines was not a very big financial decision. Its share of the trade and machines is so small that it made sense to give them up and try to get a boost with the anti-gaming machine debate.

Playing is a serious problem in Finland. There are about 52,000 people with gambling addiction alone, and that number doubles when people with problem gambling are included. In addition to those suffering from addiction or problem gambling, there are almost 400,000 high-level players in Finland.

There may have been genuine concern about the problem behind Lidl’s decision. However, it was hardly the only driver.