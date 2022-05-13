Comment Let adults do what they want with their bodies, children don’t need a fitness trail

The children’s fitness competitions were canceled – and that’s good, writes Lotta Loikkanen, HS’s sports journalist.

Finn The society got outraged this week when the media rushed to the news that the Finnish Fitness Association was planning to children’s fitness competitions for the next year.

The minimum age would therefore have been lowered to 12 years, when competitions are now allowed for those over 16 years of age. Until a few years ago, the minimum age was 18 years.

The fitness crowd itself is not so deep in the sport bubble that it has gone through.

After the flood of feedback, the Finnish Fitness Association the government informed on Thursday that the children’s race has been unanimously moved to the trash and no children’s fitness activities will start in any form.

Similar competitions are held in the world, from which the idea probably landed in Finland. But in Finland, children are treated with great protection, and that’s good.

On Thursday, the executive director of the Fitness Association Ville Isola still advocated competitions, citing the athlete’s path: it would be good to draw children to the sport and coaching at an early age. Competitions would feed the motivation to stay with the sport.

Thought children’s races are downright absurd.

Would parents pack a carefully weighed lunch box with the school, would a little fitness athlete pop rice cakes on his birthday?

Would 12-year-olds practice posing and spin on stage in meager clothes? Doesn’t sound like a children’s world.

At the beginning, when it came to children’s news, it was mentioned that children would not be put on a diet, but a review of physics would be included. But children absorb influences from their environment.

Personally, I am very careful with children about how I talk about food or appearance, because I already remember from my own school days many intellectual-free examples of what a careless comment can cause.

Since Isola loosened the views of the race so that there could be more functional critiques in the children’s races, such as chin-ups and push-ups.

Children can already practice jaw pulling, cross fitting and tricks in Finland, so I don’t think there is a need for such competitions. Still, the purpose of the race turned out to be a gateway to the adult fitness world.

In a way, I understand the underlying idea, the desire to make fitness more of a real sport with all the practices involved.

For more and more people consider fitness to be a beauty contest rather than an actual sport.

But fitness is not a sport for children. Let adults do what they want with their bodies, children don’t need such a path.

Growing up Body Criticism is a dangerous hustle and bustle. How could the newly evolving beginning of man distinguish himself from being criticized for himself when adults are also in pain with it?

He also commented on the topic on Twitter Eating Disorders Associationthrowing the ball all over the sports field: Sports federations and sports clubs – where is your public debate on competitive sports for children and young people?

How is the peace of body and growth of children and young people in your species?

I hope the debate continues.