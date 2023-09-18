Comment | Lauri Markkanen is training in America while the rookie guys are crawling in the forest – is this fair?

Many conscripts can rightly be surprised by the privileges of professional athletes, writes Tero Hakola, news producer of HS’s sports department.

NBA star Lauri Markkanen began his military service on April 17 amid great media attention. His service is scheduled to end on September 28, which is the discharge date for conscripts who have served 165 days.

However, Markas is no longer seen at the Santahamina barracks in Helsinki.

Markkanen, who led Finland in the Basketball World Cup in Japan, is already preparing for the NBA season starting in a little over a month with his club Utah Jazz.

In a way, the situation is a mystery. Those who entered conscript service in mid-April cannot end their service before the end of September, when the duration is five and a half months. It is also reported from the Sports School, but they do not comment on the situation of individual conscripts.

On the other hand, based on information leaked from Markkanen’s camp, the military service of Finland’s brightest sports star at the moment will be completed properly without special arrangements.

Answer the mystery can be found in the sports command days of conscripts completing the Sports School. 45–95 of them are available for training and competition, depending on the length of service and the athlete’s level.

According to the instructions of the Defense Forces, short-term service assignments abroad are also possible.

It seems that Markkanen will practically complete his military service in the United States during the days of his employer’s Utah Jazz.

For example, Helsinki IFK’s first keeper, who started his conscript service in the same arrival group as Markkanen, also takes advantage of the same opportunity. Roope Taponen.

Taponen is able to play a full role in IFK’s Liiga team due to the merits of the sports training days. He played in IFK’s opening match on Friday against Tappara and also on Saturday against Rauma Lukko.

So Taponen was on a sports assignment practicing his profession as a hockey goaltender. He has to hand over the equipment on the last day of service.

“ Even Markkanen’s rookie friends, the other conscripts of the Sports School, mostly continue their service as normal. They will get home at the end of the month.

Professional athletes conscript service became a topic of conversation last time ten years ago.

Assistant Ombudsman Maija Sakslin stated the short service time of professional athletes being problematic in terms of equal treatment of conscripts.

At that time, the then NHL hockey player became public Mikko Koivun light conscript service around the 2011 World Cup in hockey. It had aroused anger, for example, about conscript service among entrepreneurs who felt that they would be left without flexibility.

In the year 2015 The Defense Forces changed their practices and Saksli was supposed to be doing well. Roope Taponen’s comments are also tellingthat the athletes have to seriously learn military skills, control and be in the discomfort zone.

“It’s not like one picture and then it’s gone. Yes, we are expected to be there. Now you can’t say that it’s normal, but quite a lot,” he said in an interview with Sanomi during the Liiga season.

In recent years, conscript service has been further tuned to suit professional athletes: Conscripts selected for the sports school can start their conscript service not only on the special service start days (April and October) but also on the general service start days in January and July.

Is it is the benefit of Finnish society that the completion of military service has been made smooth even for sports stars already earning millions of euros abroad.

Nevertheless, Sakslin’s concern ten years ago is still relevant – will equality between conscripts be realized if part of the service can be practically performed while practicing one’s profession and even abroad, as Markkanen does?

