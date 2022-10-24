Comment | Lauri Markkanen is on his way to the star match – there are three reasons

Markkanen has continued where he left off on the EC parquet, writes HS sports reporter Jan Vilén.

Finland the biggest basketball star Lauri Markkanen has started the NBA season better than ever in his career and led the toss-up Utah Jazz to three straight wins against the favorites.

Markkanen has averaged 24 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 blocked shots in three games. The point average entitles the Denver Nuggets, the two best players of the previous season’s series, to 22 together in the NBA instead by Nikola Jokić with.

Markkanen has continued with the moves seen in the Finnish jersey at the European Championships also in Utah, and there are a few reasons for the Finn’s success.

Main is of course Markkanen’s own development. In the previous two summers, he has done determined work to develop into a faster and more explosive player.

The work done in the private gym of the apartment building in Jyväskylä has borne fruit, which has surprised many in the NBA in the early season.

Another important reason is the confidence of the coaching. Markkanen has played the most of his team, an average of no less than 37 minutes per match.

For Markkanen, the most important thing is that he has been on the field when the matches are decided. Responsibility can be seen in strong self-confidence, and Markkanen has rewarded the coaching for the trust.

Against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen led Utah to a four-point run away in the last minute of overtime. Also in the third match of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans, Markkanen was ready to decide the overtime of the match in the last seconds, but his teammate Kelly Olynyk sealed the victory with his own performance.

Third it’s the way the team plays. Many lamented Markkanen’s move to weak Utah, but there is also an upside to the situation.

Utah doesn’t have players who want to throw themselves every time they get the ball. Instead, the team plays specifically as a team, which also serves Markka.

In the past, Markka has sometimes been criticized for a lack of selfishness when he has passed instead of coming up with his own solutions. In Utah, the whole team plays unselfishly, so even Markkanen gets the ball often enough. This is indicated by 17.3 shot attempts per game.

There are no NBA-class superstars in the team – but Lauri Markkanen shines the brightest.

The NBA All-Star Game will be played in — surprise, surprise — Utah on February 19th. If Markkanen’s pace continues, his oft-repeated goal of playing in the All-Star Game is very close to being realized.