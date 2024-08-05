Comment | Lauri Markkanen has to do a trick that no Finn dares to do

Comment|If Lauri Markkanen wants to experience the NBA playoffs in his career, it’s time to leave the dust of Utah behind, writes Janne Oivio.

Tuesday is a critical day Lauri Markkanen In an NBA career.

At that time, he has the opportunity to sign an extension contract, which would knock out the tenets of every Finnish professional athlete ever – except for the very peak years Kimi Räikkönen.

August 6th will be the time for an extension contract, which would raise Markkanen’s tenets possibly even to the NBA’s maximum league.

The salary would increase to an average of more than 40 million dollars per season. It is a completely hysterical reading for a Finnish athlete.

A big day of reckoning is also fully justified. Markkanen has risen to the ranks of the league’s star players, and a number of clubs around the league are currently trying to recruit him, including the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

So far, Jazz has not warmed up to the offers made.

August 6th is an important date also because Markkanen has to commit to a contract on Tuesday, so that he can be traded this season, on the last day of the transfer window.

There is always a half-year transfer waiting period after signing the extension contract, and the trade deadline is February 6.

However, a deal would be very unlikely if you have a fresh commitment to your favorite club in your pocket. The club would have all the power over Markkanen’s future.

Now is the time to act. Lauri Markkanen has to get out of the Utah Jazz, and he has to dare to use his own influence to do so.

Why thus?

It would be perfectly logical to accept the agreement. You would never have to worry about money for the rest of your life, and a giant contract would elevate the Finnish teenager to the category of a star player of his level.

I understand very well that Markkanen and his family have a great time in Utah. The club is good and takes care of its own. The city is peaceful.

However, the truth is that Markkanen has never played a game in the NBA playoffs during his seven seasons. He is the player who has gone the longest without the playoffs among the current players.

Markkanen is already in 21st place on the all-time list the most regular season NBA players who have not been in the playoffs.

It must be a disgusting burden for a player who craves winnings.

Markkanen blocked the attempt of Lakers’ star player Anthony Davis in a match from the beginning of the season.

Problem From Markkanen’s point of view, there is no need to worry about winning in Utah now or in the next couple of years. It is not planned at least any further than the so-called for pity plays, i.e. play-in matches.

The Jazz’s team is currently one of the weakest in the tough Western Conference, and not the CEO Danny Ainge have not succeeded in strengthening the group. The team is still racing towards the basement, with Markkanen as their only chip.

The biggest problem for Markkanen is that Ainge is unlikely to succeed in this in the future. And that should be the biggest warning sign for Markkanes and his agent.

Ainge is a respected NBA boss, and for good reason. He also usurped Markkanen from the Cleveland Cavaliers, as if as a throw-in product in a gigantic trade, the number one piece of which was Donovan Mitchell. Not even in Jazz did they know how to flourish Markkanen would rise.

The problem is that Ainge is very good at tearing down teams, but worse these days at building champions. He also got a giant return center About Rudy Gobert.

The Jazz’s lockers are full of backups, but still Ainge was second to the New York Knicks when he tried to sign a star player in the summer by Mikal Bridges.

The formula is familiar from Ainge’s former club, the Boston Celtics. He booked the stars Jaylen Brown’s and Jayson Tatum’sbut repeatedly failed to build a master team around them.

Ainge guards his booking shifts like a mother lion over her cubs. The other contestants put their bets on the table and win the championships.

Replaced Ainge on the Celtics Brad Stevens dared to put the tokens in the middle of the table. Result? The Celtics won the championship in the summer.

Ainge is a hoarder, not a spender. But if you want to win in the NBA, you have to dare to spend. A brief look at NBA history proves this to be true. Kitipiks and those who sit past their luck on their reservations do not celebrate with titles.

Lauri Markkanen participated in the campaign against school bullying.

If Markkanen commits to Utah, of course he can still get out of there, but it will be more difficult. At this very moment, Markkanes has all the bargaining chips in his hands.

The contract is small and easy to sell, it ends next summer, and the Jazz can’t do anything then if Markkanen wants to leave.

And Ainge won’t get anything in the trade then.

This is a lever that money can’t buy. Using it requires a touch of ruthlessness that not everyone is ready for.

And Markkanen is a really good guy. He certainly doesn’t want to play hardball, and he doesn’t want a reputation as a man who uses elbows to advance his own career.

However, here is an undeniable, comforting fact: Lauri Markkanen will have exactly one NBA career. There are no renewal attempts. The number of peak years is not set in stone. Waiting can get really expensive.

Markkanen owes Jazz nothing. You have to remember that Ainge would trade Markkanen the second the offered return was good enough. There is no need to expect loyalty in the other direction. If you don’t believe me, google the name Isaiah Thomas.

Now Lauri Markkasen has the power to decide what he wants from his career and the power to direct his future destiny. Very few get their hands on that advantage.

It is 100% clear that Markkanen will get his giant million in his new club as well. The contract could only be written later, but even an injury wouldn’t take away from Markkase his gigantic deal.

he is simply such a good player.

Now is not the time to be a nice guy, Lauri Markkanen. It’s time to take control of your own career. If you are interested in success, you must have the courage to say “no” to Utah’s extension offer and force the Jazz to make a deal.

Otherwise, there is a big threat that the best years of the career will go on as they have until now: in complete oblivion and really far from where the biggest issues are resolved.

Nobody wants that.