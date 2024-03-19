Comment | Lauri Markkanen came back to the parquet with strength, but will his joy in the game return?

The Utah Jazz's Finnish ace doesn't seem to be enjoying the turmoil caused by the leadership ladder, writes journalist Tommi Hannula.

From a thigh injury recovered Lauri Markkanen the comeback transformed the look of the Utah Jazz, but the result was still a home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves with points of 104–114.

Jazz had lost to the same opposition on the same floor two days earlier, 100–119 then. Now the hosts fought for the win almost until the end and took a two-point lead with Markkanen's baskets in the final set.

Markkanen was the most impressive player on his team. He collected a double-double: 22 points and 12 rebounds. Only the back man scored more points, 24 Collin Sextonwho didn't get any rebounds.

The most effective of the match was the Timberwolves' number one star, the back man Anthony Edwards with 32 points.

Markkanen had been sidelined for the Jazz's six previous games and last played more than two weeks earlier. Now he appeared strikingly aggressive, driving through opponents to the basket from here to there, as if supporting his team by force.

A particularly spectacular frenzy was seen when Markkanen fooled the Timberwolves Jaden McDaniels by setting up a long throw from behind the arc, but then driving to dunk with a jump from a considerable distance.

In the final set, Markkanen spectacularly spun past McDaniels, put the Jazz in the lead with a layup and earned an additional point from a free throw caused by McDaniels' foul.

“He played physically under the basket and wasn't satisfied with threes. He used his size well today. He really looked like he was going to rush to the basket. We hadn't seen that from him in a while,” the Jazz head coach Will Hardy said at the press conference after the match.

Markkanen sank only one of five three-pointers, already in the opening minute.

Hardy also drew attention to Markkanen's six turnovers – the most in one match this season.

“You could expect a little rustiness.”

Although Markkanen was good, his expression and body language outside of game situations made the team's support seem like tar pits. He typically doesn't smile too much during the match, but he looked more serious than usual. In fact, it was already weeks before his injury.

It's hard not to think that it's not just the losses, but also the Jazz's weakening once again in the middle of the season.

The team's management team threw the well-lived playoff dreams into the scrap heap by abandoning the starting five Simone from Fontecchio and qualified replacements Kelly from Olynyk mixed From Ochai Agbaj just before the transfer deadline on February 8. In particular, the first two mentioned were not only Markkanen's teammates but also good friends.

“It goes on the bus after the game and we all sit on the bus together and now there are only empty seats in front,” Markkanen told the Mormon-owned Deseret News by right after the shops.

“It hits the senses. – – Suddenly, it's not Simone who is throwing with me before the game, but other guys. It takes time to get used to it. … Every year comes the same empty feeling.”

Management level gave up on these players, even though they were the mainstays of this season, because he did not see them in key roles for several years.

In return, the Jazz received reserve shifts, with which it hopes to build a future championship team around Markkanen.

The minutes of the starters are now being enjoyed by last summer's first round bookings, the wing forwards Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh. Third first round booking Keyonte George had already taken over the role of playmaker earlier this season.

However, development by increasing promises is slow and full of risks. The real success of jazz will realistically be a few years from now.

Can Markkanen wait for it, when his contract in Utah is about to expire at the end of next season and he would definitely be suitable for a big role in better teams?

Transition period at the end of the season, the Jazz had amassed 26 wins and 26 losses, which put them in the playoff spot of the Western Conference. Since then, only three wins and 13 losses have come off.

Markkanen's thirst for the playoffs is stronger than the average NBA player in Takuu. The Finn, who is playing in his seventh season in the league, has some current players behind him second most matches without a single playoff, now exactly 400. The overwhelming number one on the questionable list is the quarterback of the Indiana Pacers Buddy Hield (617)

Markkanen's comeback match was coincidentally against a team whose key roles are played by two men who have become symbols of Jazz's difficult reconstruction.

The Timberwolves' game was run Mike Conley36, whose trade away from the Jazz in February 2023 dashed Markkanen's playoff hopes in his breakout season.

In the stands, a side injury was healed by the former Utah hero, now the French lock of the Timberwolves defense Rudy Gobert, 31, who has had a great season. The Jazz waived Gobert in the summer of 2022, when they acquired Markkanen from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now the Timberwolves are fighting for the top spot in the Western Conference.