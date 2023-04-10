Comment | Lasting success offered HIFK a lesson on what it takes to be successful in the league

HIFK still has a bronze game ahead. The soon-to-be-ending season will be remembered for goalkeeper Roope Taponen’s breakthrough and for the trust gained by head coach Ville Peltonen, writes sports journalist Riku Teiskonlahti.

Helsinki IFK’s hockey season in the Men’s League is complete except for the bronze medal game. In the end, Tappara didn’t leave any doubts about the team in the finals in their home games, but took three matches against Tampere to their name and won the match series 4–1.

Long into the autumn, it seemed that HIFK would fight for entry to the actual playoffs instead of a place in the finals. The game, which fell just right before the turn of the year, even lifted the team directly into the quarterfinals.

For HIFK, the season that ends with the bronze medal is remembered by the goalkeeper Roope Taponen breakthrough and credit to the head coach To Ville Peltosen at the point when the sacking speculations were getting hot.

Semi-finals were an indication of the level of requirements that HIFK has to reach in order for the championship to find its way to Helsinki before long. Tappara is the League’s most undisputed long-term success, who has set the playing bar in the League to the level of the best team in Europe.

An interesting point of comparison between the now resolved semi-final pair will be available in the summer, when the financial statements for the current season are published. Tappara and local rival Ilves, with the Nokia Arena as the driving force, tighten the competition on the financial side as well. There will be information about the first season that the Tampere players have played in full and without corona restrictions in their new arena.

The financial figures will in time clarify the vision of what kind of economic power HIFK will have to fight for success in the next few years. At the same time, they tell about how much novelty the shiny arena brings compared to the atmospheric, but partly old-fashioned Helsinki ice rink.