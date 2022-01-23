Comment Large cities raged almost all power in Uusimaa, and that can have unpredictable consequences

The threat of concentration of power was seen in advance, writes Lari Malmberg, the foreman of the city editorial office.

Espoo, Vantaa and Porvoo. In Uusimaa, a vote was taken on Sunday in four future welfare areas, and in three of them, power was decisively or almost decisively concentrated in the central cities of the areas.

After 98.7 per cent of the votes had been cast, the delegates of Espoo were grabbing 47 of the 79 regional council seats in the western Uusimaa welfare area. If they want, politicians in Espoo will be able to form a majority in their area without the support of other municipalities.

In the elections in the Vantaa and Kerava welfare areas, Vantaa’s candidates won 60 seats. The people of Kerava were left with 9.

In Eastern Uusimaa, the delegates of Porvoo received 27 regional councils from 59 seats. The simple majority was only a few places away.

Threat the concentration of power was seen in advance.

The electoral system for regional elections favors large ones. It was clear from the beginning that an Espoo resident feels that an Espoo candidate is best at defending his or her own local services.

For example, the population base of Espoo and Porvoo is so superior to other municipalities in the region that the peripheries started the competition from a considerable distance.

The only way to capture the downtowns would have been to tow the turnout in the periphery much higher – that is, really much – higher than the downtowns. Now it was not entirely successful.

In Eastern Uusimaa, Porvoo was among the busiest municipalities.

In western Uusimaa, many Swedish-speaking municipalities clearly beat Espoo in turnout, but that was not enough either.

Kerava experienced a similar fate. Voting activity in Kerava rose eight percentage points higher than in Vantaa, but it hardly matters in terms of the concentration of power in the final result.

Preliminary speculation wondered whether voters could still emphasize the qualifications of the candidates instead of the home community.

The end result shows that it was the knowledge of the homeland that was seen as part of the qualification. Naturally, the fact that many well-known politicians live in the central cities of the region added to the phenomenon.

Regional elections the pre-election debate was criticized as apolitical. Almost without exception, the parties promised voters nine good and ten beautiful. Realism and the recognition of a lack of money shone with their absence.

When regional councils really get off the ground, politics will return to politics. One of its most prominent manifestations is almost certainly the struggle over how money is distributed or concentrated across different areas of well-being. The final results can have a decisive effect on the foundations of the vitality of many Finnish municipalities.

In Sunday’s election, the RKP’s Inkola Henrik Wickström. In the mood for victory on Sunday night, Wickström emphasized that he wants and intends to represent the entire region.

It’s a beautiful idea that many of the passers-by will surely share, at least in principle. But when the local services of the home community are drawn to the cutting list in the name of making the whole system more efficient, the principles of the future commissioners will still be really measured.