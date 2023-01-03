Comment | Krista Pärmäkoski dug out her good old trademark

After a slower-than-expected early season, this was certainly a reassuring success for Pärmäkoski, writes HS sports reporter Jussi-Pekka Reponen.

Krista Pärmäkoski it has long been part of the competitor’s brand that he is able to ski the end of time-based races, the last 1-2 kilometers, usually strongly and increase his ranking.

Pärmäkoski unearthed his trademark of this old condition in the third race of the Tour de Ski, the 10 km split start (p), and in the last 1.7 km passed two Norwegians to take second place.

At the end, a slightly congealed winner Frida Karlsson Pärmäkoski achieved seven seconds on that journey. To the one that finished fifth and suffered from grip problems Kerttu Niskase he increased the gap by eight seconds.

In contrast to most other Finns, Pärmäkoski’s skis work flawlessly in wet weather in his own opinion. In the downhill winning final, the advantage was also brought by skillful calculation, which is not one of Niskanen’s strengths.

Pärmäkoski the early season in the world cup went smoothly and slower than expected, so this was certainly a reassuring success. Be that as it may, he put some of the previous results down to skiing problems and assured that he knew “all along” that his condition was right.

Pärmäkoski, who continues the Tour from seventh place, has many times reached places 2–4 in the overall competition. Now there is a difference of one minute and 23 seconds to the third-placed Norwegian duo and 42 seconds to fourth-placed Niskase.

The 20-kilometer pursuit (v) to be skied on Wednesday in Oberstdorf can bring big changes to the top of the overall competition.

Niskanen had never been successful on his “hockey track” in Oberstdorf before, but after Sunday’s brilliant performance, expectations were high.

However, he had to experience disappointment again, even though Fifth place was his best on this track that was not suitable for his characteristics.

In the Tour’s overall competition, however, Niskanen kept his chance to improve to 12th by attempting his best finish, which is fifth.

Oberstdorf, Germany:

Tour de skin 3/7 race and World Cup 13/30 race, 10 km (p) split start:

Women: 1) Frida Karlsson Sweden 24.53.3, 2) Krista Pärmäkoski Finland –16.6, 3) Anne Kjersti Kalvå Norway –18.1, 4) Tiril Udnes Weng Norway –20.0, 5) Kerttu Niskanen Finland –40 ,7, 6) Katharina Hennig Germany –41.2, 7) Teresa Stadlober Austria –43.4, 8) Silje Theodorsen Norway –46.9, 9) Eva Urevc Slovenia –51.5, 10) Heidi Weng Norway –55 ,9,

… Finns: 18) Anne Kyllönen –1.31,3, 28) Jasmi Joensuu –1.45,8, 46) Katri Lylynperä –2.33,3, 60) Jasmin Kähärä –4.23,0. Anni Alakoski interrupted.

Tour de ski: 1) Karlsson 56.06, 2) TU Weng –20 seconds behind, 3) Kalvå –20, 4) Niskanen –41, 5) Hennig –1.23, 6) Lotta Udnes Weng Norway –1.39, 7) Pärmäkoski –1.43 , 8) Rosie Brennan USA –1.45,

…Films: 14) Kyllönen –2.56, 18) Joensuu –3.23, 47) Lylynperä –5.08, 57) Kähärä –8.56.

Men: 1) Johannes Hösflot Kläbo Norway 21.38.5, 2) Simen Hegstad Krüger Norway –12.4, 3) Didrik Tönseth Norway –22.4, 4) Calle Halfvarsson Sweden –24.9, 5) Pål Golberg Norway –26 ,9, 6) Ben Ogden USA –30,0, 7) Andrew Musgrave Great Britain –38,9, 8) Håvard Moseby Norway –42,6, 9) Francesco de Fabiani Italy –42,8, 10) Hans Christer Holund Norway -43.2,

… Finns: 26) Markus Vuorela –1.06,2, 36) Perttu Hyvärinen –1.19,1, 55) Lauri Lepistö –1.50,4, 58) Ville Ahonen –1.58,3. IIvo Niskanen interrupted.

Tour de ski: 1) Kläbo 49.27, 2) Golberg –37, 3) Krüger –40, 4) Tönseth 57, 5) Halfvarsson –1.11, 6) Federico Pellegrino Italy –1.13, 7) Holund –1.17, 8) William Poromaa Sweden –1.23,

… Finns: 17) Hyvärinen –2.15, 27) Vuorela –2.51, 57) Lepistö –4.10, 63) Ahonen –4.23.