Comment | Korkeakunnas now has a use for its familiar explanations – Ilves dealt a harsh blow to the Club’s dreams

Lynx smelled blood in Töölö. Veikkausliiga’s reigning champion HJK was bitten by its challenger Ilves on Saturday evening. With a 1–0 victory, Ilves claimed the first league victory in their history from the club at the Töölö football stadium.

in the 82nd minute Roope Risk finally decided the match with his accurate placement in the back corner. This is a good opportunity to say that now HJK was really bitten by their own dogs, when the goal scorer moved to Ilves after last season, Ilves’ sports director in the middle of last season and Ilves’ head coach Joonas Rantanen has become a coach at HJK.

HJK’s chances for the championship are beginning to be very slim. With quite a lot of certainty, the championship now escaped to Tampere or Kuopio, and it’s not a big surprise after all. 8,800 spectators witnessed how Ilves looked like a better coached team in Töölö than HJK, as it has looked throughout the season.

The club the championship fight didn’t end on the rocks only in this match. HJK has sizzled and flashed this season and with this season in mind, perhaps more than any CEO before Aki Riihilahten in an eleven-year reign.

HJK CEO Aki Riihilahti watched HJK’s game looking pensive.

I remember how Riihilahti hired him as a sports director Vesa Mäkenwhich failed in its mission. Mäki chose as the head coach a coach who could not act as a head coach. The team’s training season was not successful, and Mäe’s team building was no better.

The repair work was done in May, when Mäki and the coach Ferran Sibila got fired.

And now HJK is in a situation where it seems that the renovation done to the team in the summer did not ultimately help in achieving the main goal, i.e. the championship.

Higher education institution came to the club in May with a smile, but his expression has tightened the closer the autumn decision games have come.

The two draws and the loss to Ilves at the beginning of the top final series were really expensive point losses, but so were the losses against Oulu and Lahti in the regular season.

In four months, Korkeakunnas has not been able to create a clearly recognizable way of playing for the team, which the team could have relied on. The groupings have varied from match to match, and the team has not had a clear first starting line-up.

Korkeakunnas has often reminded us of the kind of backroads he started on his mission, how the team has been rebuilt and how fitness sessions have been organized for it in the middle of the season. Valid explanations in themselves.

In his own media game, Korkeakunnas has a more clear way of playing and repeated plays than the team under him. The higher authorities now have a use for familiar explanations.

It is true that Korkeakunnas’ coaching skills at HJK will be put to the test for the first time at the beginning of next season, when he enters the season with a clean slate.

After Saturday’s late match, Ilves leads the series with 48 points, KuPS, who played one match less than Ilves, has 47 points, and HJK, who played the same number of matches as Ilves, has 45 points.

It strongly seems that the championship fight will stretch to the last round on October 19, and HJK will not be in the fight then.