Comment | Kiuru challenged the cautious Lindtman with colorful turns of phrase

In the Sdp’s presidential election, Kiuru positioned himself as a more left-wing alternative to the pre-favorite Lindtman, HS’s political reporter Teemu Muhonen writes in his commentary.

The underdog Krista Kiuru challenged Antti Lindtman with colorful turns of phrase when the Sdp presidential candidates met on Friday in the first exam.

Kiuru positions himself as a left-wing alternative who, unlike his rival, has long ministerial experience.

“The kind of person who has already been boiled in many broths, so it is easy to criticize him. But someone like that, who hasn’t achieved anything yet, can’t be criticized,” Kiuru quipped right at the beginning of the exam.

He referred to his election magazine, the pages of which contain long lists of his achievements as Minister of Communications, Housing and Education.

Kiuru’s self-confidence also came out when the candidates were asked about the mistakes they made. Instead of mistakes, Kiuru brought up the seven-day care guarantee he ran through, which some people opposed.

“I also like to be wrong. Unfortunately, too often I find that I was right,” he reflected.

Sdp chooses Sanna Marini in the advisory member vote organized during the summer of the successor. The result will be announced at the party meeting in early September.

The chairman of the parliamentary group, Antti Lindtman, is the early favorite to become the new chairman.

The cloak of the pre-favorite was visible on Friday in Lindtman’s cautious performance. He said that he ran for office because “Sdp’s direction is the future”. His campaign so called vision on the other hand, it is said that “Finland’s direction is the future”.

In the exam, Lindtman stated, among other things, that “politics is made in time” and “in business the walls are wide and the ceiling is high”.

The early favorite for the Sdp line warned against taking a strong position. At the top level, he spoke about climate policy, preventing the loss of nature and sustainable development, among other things.

Lark instead emphasized his leftism. He said that he proudly continues the “Rinteen-Marin line”, although, according to his own words, he is not quite as left-wing as Marin.

“And Sanna is younger than me. There are some differences in that regard. Otherwise, we are carved from the same wood,” Kiuru compared himself to the current chairman.

He said that Sdp’s work is “strongly based on left-wing politics”. According to him, you shouldn’t lean to the right or start “farting”.

“I am clearly a left-wing alternative. I’m not ashamed of it. We have to act as a counter force to the right-wing. It’s the only way that will work for the next few years. I’m ready for that fight.”

Kiuru added that the Sdp must be able to present an alternative to balance the public finances.

“Economic policy is not cosmology or monk’s Latin. It’s just ordinary people wondering how our money is enough. Every person is worth their own arithmetic!” he characterized his line.

Lindtman is somewhat known as a more right-wing economic politician than Kiuru and Marin. Kiuru trusts that a part of the membership is afraid of this and prefers to support a strong left-wing candidate.

Of course, this is not necessarily the case. In any case, it already became clear in the first presidential exam that Kiuru will bring color to the Sdp’s presidential race.