Comment Kirsi Piha’s decision to resign pushed the already troubled Coalition into an open crisis

Kirsi Piha’s resignation does not only make Helsinki’s mayoral settings new. It brought the Coalition Party’s internal crisis to everyone’s attention, writes Marko Junkkari, HS’s political journalist.

In business we prefer to glow so-called win-win decisions where everyone wins.

Kirsi Pihan Saturday night’s announcement was not like that.

Rather, it could be said that Piha’s resignation from Helsinki’s candidacy for mayor was a kind of lose-lose decision. Both Kirsi Piha and, above all, the Coalition Party lost.

It is therefore not a question of whether or not the Yard was a good mayoral candidate for the Coalition. The point is that the Yard pushed the already troubled Coalition into an open crisis.

So giving up on the yard itself is a failure – no one will certainly deny it.

Background sources say that the main reason for the abandonment of the Yard is some plague, the tearing of which came to him as a surprise.

And it’s true – in recent weeks, the yard has been bitten right on Twitter by both our own and guests.

But still, one may well ask, how did the Yard realize the severity of some-fisting only now? So only now that the Coalition Party of Helsinki had time to nominate him as a candidate.

Hadn’t Yard seen what was really going on there on Twitter before?

Sure fever certainly feels worse when it is not a general rumble but targets your own self. But still, Yard himself and his support forces should have prepared better for the situation. They should have protected the mayoral candidate – and the yard should have protected themselves.

The roaring is not directed at the person Kirsi Piha, but at the mayoral candidate Piha.

A professional politician would hardly have closed his ear to the Twitter rumble. It is unfortunate – but unfortunately the language of politics has become toxic in recent years.

That’s a bad thing. And it should not be accepted. But that is still an unfortunate fact.

Previously on Saturday a celebrity chef Hanna Gullichsen also announced that it was abandoning the Coalition Party’s municipal election candidacy.

“The Coalition Party is right for me, but I don’t think the party leadership drew boundaries where they were needed,” Gullichsen explained on Instagram.

So Gullichsen said directly what was apparently also behind the abandonment of the Yard: dissatisfaction with how lazily the party leadership has disciplined those who violated the party’s policies.

The Coalition Party’s current Helsinki commissioner Matti Parpala wrote on Twitter on a long chain topic.

“Too many are tired of just repeating the party’s leadership positions of good and correct party values, when in practice it is clear that they can wipe out their backs as long as they bring votes,” Parpala wrote.

He thus shifted responsibility directly to the party chairman Petteri Orpolle.

But other party leaders have not been very active in appeasing hostilities either.

In the Coalition Party there is a notorious ongoing ideological battle between value conservatives and liberals.

The battle materializes in Helsinki, where Wille Rydman and Atte Kalevan the conservatives they represent coincide with the liberals.

One Coalition Party background figure wonders how little the party’s Helsinki district leadership has done to calm the civil war.

In many places, some Coalition candidates have not been able to distinguish them from basic Finns on the basis of speeches.

“There would be a genuine need for evidence from the party as to what is right and what is not,” the background influencer says.

Kirsi Piha announced on his blogthat is not going to comment on his waiver at least at this point any further. If and when the Yard is silent, others will take up commentary.

In the next few days, comments from the Coalition Cadres will probably be heard about the yard’s escape from the yard and the transfer of power elsewhere.

And as I said – giving up so close to the election was a bad failure for Yard. And also exceptionally bad badges for your own party.

Rallying point between Saturday’s apostates, Gullichsen and Yard, is that both came to the polls from outside politics.

The yard is, of course, a former politician, but his years as a politician are already eternity. Back then, at the turn of the millennium, things were different – there was no Facebook or Twitter. Hate speech did not come to the eyes in the same way.

The yard can therefore be blamed for delicate leather. But it’s actually a much bigger thing.

In municipal elections, ordinary Finns run for office to take care of common issues.

If people do not dare to run for office because of some noise and hate speech, it is a real threat to democracy and democracy.

No one should have to put up with any somes pollution. Neither a professional politician nor a line candidate. Of course, no one wants to incite political debate and criticism of those in power. However, it should also be possible to present it in some while respecting the dignity of another.

Pihan giving up does not only make Helsinki’s mayoral settings new. It brought the Coalition’s internal crisis to everyone’s attention.

The Coalition Party is now in fact a crisis party. And it is not easy to get rid of that stamp, because crises are about to become an endless spiral.

So the Coalition swims really deep. It probably hasn’t been in such fuss since then Ville Itälä in the early 2000s.