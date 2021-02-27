Comment Kirsi Piha dropped the news bomb at the worst possible moment – The reasons behind the decision say a lot about the current reality of politics

The Coalition Party is seeking a new line with such force that it will vibrate at the base of the party, writes Lari Malmberg, the head of the city editorial board.

A lot a worse moment is hard to find no matter how you look. This will certainly sum up the feelings of many Coalition members on Saturday night.

Appointed the party’s mayoral candidate in Helsinki only two weeks ago Kirsi Piha made a full turn on Saturday and announced his resignation. The decision taken just a few weeks before the end of the election is completely exceptional.

It’s a news bomb that could cost the Coalition dearly in the spring election. The struggle between the Greens and the Coalition Party has been believed to be so tight in Helsinki.

What led to the completion of the yard?

Yard comments on events on his blog, and doesn’t give interviews. According to him, the decision is based on the line differences within the party.

The wrestling within the Coalition between the Conservatives and the Liberals has been fierce recently. Throughout history, the power of the party has been in the ability to unite dissenting voices. Now a new line is being sought so that it basically rumbles.

The pain is reflected in the Coalition’s politics both nationally and locally, and also came to the fore when the mayoral candidate was turned out of the yard.

Conservative wing Wille Rydman challenged the Liberal Courtyard to the district council and garnered 34 votes out of 101. The fact that the party leadership gave the choice to stretch between two candidates from completely different institutions did not seem to please the Court.

Party however, internal fragmentation is hardly the only reason behind the abandonment of the Yard. The situation has had to be known to Pihan from the beginning. So why is giving up only now?

According to HS, in addition to the stated reasons, Piha’s decision has also been strongly influenced by the collision course with the current reality of social media.

The yard has come under severe and malicious pressure on Twitter and elsewhere on social media. These messages come especially from the right and conservative side. Throw-in and negative comments, according to HS data, have shaken the long-absent Yard of politics.

When The yard is gone, the game is completely open again for the Coalition. Municipal elections are scheduled to take place in less than two months.

The Coalition Party should therefore now find a new candidate at a rapid pace. The loss of Helsinki’s long-term dominance would be a huge loss of prestige for the party nationwide.

The problem is that there are no clear alternatives.

A Member of Parliament who has once refused to run for mayor will once again be on the table Sari Sarkomaan name. Wille Rydman, who is pushing for a change of direction for the party, is probably still willing. There is also a Member of Parliament Juhana Vartiainen could be relevant in this situation.

However, none of them have the brightness of the yard. As an advance on the Coalition Black Day, Saturday morning was published Municipal election gallery commissioned by Southern Finland Media.

According to it, the Greens are currently a larger party in Helsinki than the Coalition Party.