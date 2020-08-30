Comment Kimi Räikkönen squatted Ferrari drivers, a Vettel overtaking by a Finn told us all about the red car crisis

This should not be possible: a closed-bore Alfa Romeo F1 overtakes a Ferrari.

However, this happened on Sunday in the Belgian F1 race, where Kimi Raikkonen went past a Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettelin.

The Alfa Romeo is also buzzing with Ferrari’s engine, but it’s still as partnership-like as Haask’s. In practice, partnership stables almost never succeed in “host stables”, which have significantly greater resources for the development of F1 cars.

The results were also embarrassing for Ferrari: Räikkönen was better than either F1 driver, Vettel or Charles Leclerc. On top of all that, there was now a thousandth F1 race in which Ferrari took part. The headquarters of the Red Cars certainly did not expect such a party result, even in the worst nightmares.

When Alfa Romeo’s car is the worst in the series, Räikkönen only reached 12th place, which means that the Finn still did not open his World Championship points account this season. After all, Räikkönen took 10th place, which means that he was already tasting the World Cup points.

In any case, there are small signs that Räikkönen’s and the team’s grips will improve as the season progresses.