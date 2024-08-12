Comment | Kiekko-Espoo played hard behind the scenes – the moves in the rink are also surprising

Comment|Kiekko-Espoo seems ready for its Liiga debut, writes journalist Elias Juuti.

League the baptism of fire of the ascendant is approaching.

Kiekko-Espoo will skate on the ice of the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink in the League opening on September 10, and then it’s time to redeem the tough words.

The season starts right away with a tough two-match series against HIFK, and all eyes are on the newcomer.

How does Kiekko-Espoo play? Will it draw fans to the stands and keep the club’s finances afloat?

The sports side Kiekko-Espo would seem to be in good shape, at least with a very small sample.

The club has acquired some good players, such as the one who played a big role in the Finnish championship in Tappara Heikki Liedensena konkar returning from abroad Tomi Sallinen and the Canadian striker who sowed terror in Germany and Norway by Peter Quenneville.

The team has a good amount of league-level experience, as well as young and hungry players chasing a place.

Kiekko-Espo has the seams to advance to the playoffs, especially when the League decided to allow the spring games instead of the top 12 of the regular season.

Last season Kiekko-Espoo was still seen on Mesti’s side.

The results on the rink have also been good, although there are only two practice matches behind.

In a practice match, Espoo defeated the reigning Finnish champion Tappara with a score of 4–2. The team also put HIFK in a tight spot in the first set on Friday before falling off the board and having to settle for a 5–3 loss.

However, the match played against HIFK showed that there seems to be a demand for main league-level pucks in Espoo. The Capital Region Derby gathered 2,702 spectators.

The new media cube in the Metro arena also worked flawlessly.

Before the start of the regular season, Kiekko-Espo still has away matches in Lappeenranta, Mikkeli and Turku. The only home match is against Tingsryds AIF, who play at the second highest league level in Sweden.

So the toughest challenges in the training season have been overcome. The people of Espoo survived them admirably.

When the League last year announced that it basically does not give the possibility to apply for a league license, Kiekko-Espoo put a lot of resistance. The club sent a letter to the league clubs, where it announced that it intends to challenge the SM league’s license system with the authorities if it does not get the opportunity to apply for a place in the league for this season.

The league changed its opinion just one day before the deadline set by Kiekko-Espoo.

The credibility of the club, which played hard behind the scenes to rise, will be determined in the coming months. If the team’s results are poor and there is a lack of spectators in Espoo, the number of gravel voices can rise quickly.

We have to remember that while many people want to reduce the number of league teams, Kiekko-Espoo offers the opposite. The promotion of Espoo increases the number of teams in the League to 16 already.

Kiekko-Espoo won bronze in Mestis last season. In 2023, instead, the club celebrated the Mestis championship.

Ice hockey in Espoo is a tried-and-tested concept whose long-term success cannot be guaranteed.

Despite the city’s large population and a hall that can hold nearly 7,000 people, Espoo Blues experienced bankruptcy in 2016, and the fate of short-lived successor Espoo United was no better.

Last season, Kiekko-Espoo’s audience average in Mestis was 2,093 spectators and 2,372 spectators in the playoffs. Next season’s audience target will be the chairman by Ami Rubinstein by 3 to 300.

Is there enough interest in Espoo to do Kiekko-Espoo after the initial hype?

in Espoo there has been a long and rocky process for promotion to the league. The league share cost the club 2.2 million euros. Now Kiekko-Espoo has reached the point it has wanted for years.

The club now has to seize the opportunity and prove that Kiekko-Espoo is competitive and league-ready as an organization.