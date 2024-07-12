Comment | Kevin Costner made the mistake of his life – these are the reasons why the western movie Horizon flopped

Comment|Director-actor Kevin Costner’s massive Horizon thriller has not been successful in theaters, and the continuation of the saga hangs in the balance. You should hurry if you want to see a traditional handsome western on the big screen, writes cultural journalist Mikko-Pekka Heikkinen.

Looks bad like that Kevin Costner has messed up his life.

Western film directed by an American actor Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 has attracted viewers so poorly that the theatrical premiere of its sequel it has been decided to postpone from August to the future.

Costner also stars in the film, but for him there’s a lot more to the game than just face.

Horizon is a long-time dream of a Hollywood blockbuster, a kind of world explanation that Costner has shoveled into creating in the role of producer up to 38 million dollars from his own purse that is, a large part of the production costs of the first two volumes. The house and plot are pledged as a loan, HS told after interviewing Costner at the Cannes Film Festival.

Clotting of the starter brings more bad news. Horizon-saga would have to consist of no less than four parts when finished. All three hours long.

The third part is just being filmed. Shall it be done, if the millions invested in the work are believed to vanish in the wind of the prairie? How about the fourth part?

Reasons you can guess the stomach. Let’s start with the most obvious.

Horizon Reviewed by a film critic for HS Pertti Avola described the work fragmented and almost a mess. The website Rotten Tomatoes, which mainly collects American reviews, was confused the average rating of the critics is a rotten tomato.

The script of the film follows half a dozen characters. Only some of the stories intersect. Despite the length of three hours, they remain unfinished, I guess to be completed in future parts. This will surely annoy many.

The duration of the work is not necessarily a puzzle.

Theatrical films have swelled in recent years, but can still reach the Oscar race, such as by Martin Scorsese directed, almost 3.5 hours Killers of the Flower Moon showed.

But it form where Horizon the viewer is served.

Even if you know that the story threads will not be tied, the last minutes of the film will surprise you. The leisurely pace of the scenes unexpectedly changes to a forced trot, where familiar faces and some fresh ones, in new situations, flicker.

Yes, you can tell that these are sample pieces of future parts. The wonder is great. I don’t remember seeing that before at the end of a big Hollywood flick, or anything else. Like a trailer – in the place of the final scene of the movie.

Why wasn’t all of this originally planned for streaming? For a quality series lasting one or two seasons.

Maybe it’s just plain stupidity. 69-year-old Kevin Costner represents former Hollywood and wants to see his own face specifically in the advertising lights of theaters and see if he can still make money with his double Oscar win 33 years ago.

Or could Horizon hidden behind the flop is a misjudgment about the leverage of western stories?

In the late 2010s, Kevin Costner returned to the headlines after starring in a wide-brimmed stetson with his thinning hair Yellowstone-the main part of the streaming series.

Yellowstone suddenly became one of the most watched TV series of all time, and the huge popularity is said to have given Costner the confidence to take Horizon– his dream.

If only Yellowstone isn’t the popularity based on its western movie-ness?

The series tells the story of a wealthy Montanan family that, under the leadership of its patriarch John Dutton, controls a huge area of ​​land in the state of Montana. Horses, beef cattle and paid cattle. Dutton, played by Costner, moves around in a helicopter.

John Dutton’s health is failing, and his two sons and daughter are each broken in some way from a harsh upbringing. Dutton’s wife died a long time ago.

The main problem is that none of the children meet the father’s criteria as a continuation of his work.

Does it sound familiar? Yellowstone is like the country version of HBO Succession-series, which started around the same time in 2018.

For a copy Yellowstone you can’t argue, because both of them are steeped in the formulas of ancient tragedies.

In the Yellowstone TV series, Kevin Costner plays John Dutton, the patriarch of the Montana family.

in Yellowstone family troubles were just placed in landscapes that painted it as a so-called modern western. And it was done Succession in a much more popular, not to say soap opera style.

Yellowstone is easy to digest, even if you have never cared for wild west entertainment.

Horizon instead digs into the hard core of the western tradition as soon as you shake hands.

The film follows the push of pioneers into the western parts of the United States from the late 1850s. The indigenous people are fought bloody. The foot soldier moves to the path.

The actual central character is missing, and we have to wait three quarters of an hour for Kevin Costner to appear in the pictures. He plays a lone rider familiar from countless western films, who has to take up a gun to defend the innocent.

The director-producer’s own role is even confusingly small. Perhaps Yellowstone warmed up audience would have liked to see more of the old favorite star?

Of course, the family theme is present, but through loss and violence. from Yellowstone so only the landscapes remind me at times.

I liked it myself From Horizon.

I tolerated the sloppiness and above all I appreciated the visual merits: cinematography, costuming, set design. A birch tree that glowed divinely in the mountains had also been recovered.

It was sad when four people walked out of the Tennispalatsi show in the middle of everything. That was a fifth of the entire audience of the show.

Costner’s bets seem to be hitting the nail on the head.

If you want to see a quality jumper on the big screen, you should act. There may be last chances for a long time.