Comment Kesko’s Mikko Helander’s “relief” from Finland on the North Korean road was silly – but it could still be a significant opening

Kesko’s President and CEO and EK’s Vice President hoped for more election support from the business community for market-friendly candidates.

Last In the 1930s, there has been a so-called social debate in Finland, the tone of which has been such – hmm, how would you say it – such that it does not necessarily take society in the better direction, at least.

Kesko’s President and CEO made the most stupid but perhaps the most socially significant speech Mikko Helander.

However, the reason for the significance was not North Korea.

On Monday A screenshot of a Karjalainen magazine article spread in the social media, in the headline of which Helander was told that Finland was “on the road to Greece and North Korea”

The story was raised by a hard crowd on social media, and the most outraged announced that they would switch to K-market’s Lidl.

Helander explained that it had been a “relief”.

Karelian in the news Helander is said to have said that “socialism in Finland has been taken further than anywhere else in the world except North Korea.”

Although Finland has a left-wing government, it is unlikely that Helanderka is seriously afraid that Finland will move along the lines of North Korea’s Juche state doctrine.

Juche is a special combination of Marxism-Leninism and Kim Il-sungin doctrines. In doctrine, the people are seen as a subject who can shape his destiny according to the laws of historical materialism.

Helander’s appearance By the way, the North Karelian Chamber of Commerce did not quite go down the tube.

According to Karelian news, Helander had said in his speech that “the public sector accounts for 60 percent of Finland’s gross domestic product.”

This is not the case. The Finnish public sector accounts for about 20 percent of the total GDP.

Helander apparently meant the ratio. The ratio of public expenditure to GDP is about 60 percent. This is a recurring mistake, so don’t stick to it any more. The error is well explained here Yle’s thing.

But what Helander strictly speaking on the occasion said?

Kesko’s communications state that there is no text version of the speech, as Helander had spoken at the event without papers.

Helander released on Tuesday blogin, in which he explained his words.

Helander said he had talked about “state leadership triggered by the coronary pandemic, free money policy, the size of the Finnish public sector, the government deficit and debt growth” – but had “apparently failed” to exacerbate his message.

Interesting However, Helander’s speech was about how he assessed Finnish politics more broadly.

“Left-wing economic policy has also been the way of the country during the right-wing governments that preceded the current government, and at the same time we have moved away from a functioning market economy that safeguards a well-functioning democracy,” said Helander.

So it wasn’t just Helander’s speeches Sanna Marinin from a left-wing government – but from several recent governments. According to Helander, for example, the former Juha Sipilän the (central) bourgeois government had also distanced itself from the market economy.

This is, in fact, a very interesting observation.

Economist Mika Maliranta pondered the essence of the market economy in his book a couple of years ago Market economy prostheses. The book can be found from here.

According to the division of Maliranta, there are three types of attitudes towards the economy: market, business and government-friendly.

According to Maliranta’s book, market economy and business affairs are often confused in Finland.

In a market economy, free competition is emphasized, which lowers the prices of products and is thus also in the interests of the consumer. On the contrary, business-friendlyness, on the other hand, combats competition with, for example, business subsidies and various corporate tax benefits – which are demanded from the public authorities, in particular by interest groups such as the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK.

It should be noted that Helander is the Vice President of EK.

Helander stated in his speech that the trade union movement funded left-wing candidates in the last election with “several million euros”.

“At the same time, our business community has become too withdrawn from social influence. Business leaders feel questionable about similar election support, ”Helander said.

Thus, according to Helander, the business community should obviously support the candidates more strongly.

Kesko’s communications state that Kesko does not currently provide any election funding to parties. However, representatives of the company have participated in “high-level seminars on economic and tax policy of the largest parties”.

So this may change now. At least if the CEO’s speeches are believable.

But who politicians Helander thinks should be supported?

Obviously, they should be strongly pro-market.

Such candidates may not be very easy to find in Finnish politics. Especially if Juha Sipilänk’s government was, in Helander’s opinion, too far removed from the market economy.

According to Mika Maliranta’s book, there is no purely market-friendly party in Finland. In the Coalition Party and the RKP, the majority of politicians are “some kind of mixture of market economy and business friendliness”.

According to Maliranta, the SDP and the Greens are again found to be “market and government-friendly mixes”.

Helander may have quite a bit of exploration ahead of him to accomplish his opening.