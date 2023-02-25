Comment | Kerttu Niskanen’s medal struggle ended in great disappointment – Finland’s balance is embarrassing: zero

Finnish skiers have already lost a couple of medals, writes HS sports news producer Tero Hakola.

Medal statistics is a very good indicator of the team’s success in value competitions.

After four ski trips in the World Championships in Planica, Finland’s balance is round zero.

Saturday’s 15 km combined race Kerttu Niskanen fought for a medal for a long time, but had to settle for fifth place in the end.

Krista Pärmäkoski was sixth. He fell out of the medal fight already in the traditional section.

Finland’s total contribution was quite decent, when Eveliina Piippo was the 15th It does not remove the fact that the medal is still missing.

Games in the past, many experts had predicted that Finland could get at least one medal from either the men’s or women’s combined race.

However, this did not happen. In the end, the medal was not even close.

A round medal balance means that the pressure to succeed increases. There is still no need to dig out the f-word referring to flop or fiasco from the warehouse, but such a situation can also be at Planica’s World Championships.

Even before the Games, it was clear that Finland would not experience a rain of medals like the Beijing Olympics on the Planica World Championships tracks. Of the six medals in Beijing, no fewer than five included Niskanen’s siblings.

Pärmäkoski skied bronze and Joni Mäki was winning silver in the pair sprint.

How about will Finland remain completely at zero?

Optimistically, the Finnish team has four more medals in Planica: the women’s relay and the women’s freestyle 10-kilometer race, as well as both long distances on traditional.

Iivo Niskanen however, fitness is an enigma a bit like it was at the World Championships in Oberstdorf in 2021.

The most memorable memory from there was the loud and one-sided discussion about ski choices with the maintenance team.

Kerttu Niskanen’s condition is more stable, although he suffers from a leg problem, which he got after falling while training for the combined competition.

The closest to a medal is in the 30-kilometer traditional skiing race, then the maintenance must also be perfect.

The World Championships in Planica are also a stark reminder of the narrowness of the level of top skiing in Finland. Behind the top three skiers, new medal candidates are not emerging very quickly.

Correction 25.2. at 4:34 p.m. Corrected the length of the trip from the beginning of the story. It was 15 km, not 30 km.