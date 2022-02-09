Comment Kerttu Niskanen’s leg broke mysteriously a year ago and it took me to the bottom – a straightforward comment suggests a financial day

Kerttu Niskanen has all the prerequisites to win the first personal medal of his career on Thursday, writes Tero Hakola, a news producer for HS sports.

Zhangjiakou.

In value competitions for the athlete, life work rewards, but each medal and ranking is earned in the so-called proper condition of the day.

Kerttu Niskase’s condition seems to be in order today. And if you unscientific think of sports as a path or a story, Niskanen’s career is going down a path right now with great success.

Niskasella33, has a long career behind it, which has had a lot of success, but also a lot of misfortune and ordeal.

Niskanen has four value medals in his prize cabinet, three for the post and one for the double post.

He has as many as three World Cup victories that are surprisingly rare in Finland.

On personal trips, Niskanen has quite a few places in the value competitions, but the brightest success is missing.

Anyway, the career has been tested. In 2017, he sought a new lift by moving on to be the former head coach of the national team Pekka Vähäsöyringin coaching.

Practisingincreased sharply. The result was overtraining as well as a couple of wasted seasons, although certainly something good went wrong.

A year ago, Niskanen’s well-begun season ended a month before the World Championships with a mysterious rupture, the exact origin of which does not seem to be known yet.

It took a hard time.

“I don’t think anyone else knows how mentally it pulled,” Niskanen commented to HS in November

Now is finally the time for Niskanen to properly measure his performance.

Predictions are excellent.

In addition to fourth place in the combined race, there is one World Cup race win. It just became traditional ten kilometers from the Tour de Sk.

Niskanen has also said that his life is in order. In the combination race, skiing felt good and easy.

Zhangjiakou’s heavy trails are on Niskanen’s side. The skier is strong.

On top of all that, his self-confidence is as good as an athlete tuned to his peak. His comments at the pre-race press conference says it all.

“I’m going to ski as hard as I can from the start.”

Few an experienced athlete uploads some straightforward comment to the table without bickering.

Or is it finally Kertu Day?