Comment | Kerttu Niskanen’s husband is an excellent skiing expert, but he wouldn’t do the same job in Norway

The recruitment of Kerttu Niskanen’s husband and coach as a Viplay expert raises questions, none of which Juho Mikkonen has to answer, writes Pekka Holopainen.

Viaplay ski expert Juho Mikkonen has also toured sprint competitions at A-national team level for a long time Matias Strandvall works at the World Championships in Planica as a skiing expert for Swedish-language Yle, or Yle Sporten.

Apart from his mother tongue, what separates him from Mikkonen is at least the fact that Strandvall’s Spouse or anyone close to him does not ski in the World Cup team, which he has to judge by another native.

Shortly after the World Championships, Teemu Virtanen (right) and Juho Mikkonen, who are attempting the ME in one-day skiing, are a working couple in Viaplay’s media box in Planica.

“For reasons of integrity, I could not work as an expert in such a situation. I would not like to be in a position where the objectivity of my assessments could be questioned for such a reason,” Strandvall said.

He emphasized that he speaks on a general level, without criticizing the choice made by his old skiing friend and considers him a good expert.

Mikkonen has undeniably been of a high standard in Viaplay’s winter sports broadcasts. The clear-spoken man’s pre- and post-analysis are of high quality, and the contact surface for the world’s top-level ski coaching lives under the same roof in Sotkamo Kerttu Niskanen in terms of.

This however, from the point of view of journalistic integrity, it constitutes the clear problem mentioned by Strandvall above, which Viaplay has obviously decided to coolly ignore.

This text does not criticize Mikko on any level at all. He has been asked for a job, which he has handled well. He has the right to work, and the recruiter knew all the starting points when offering Mikkonen a contract. There is, of course, even less reason to blame Kerttu Niskanen’s problem; he is not responsible for Viaplay’s personnel matters.

Viaplay is a strong gambler and televangelist of these World Cups also in Norway and Sweden. Among the experts, there are names such as Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Johan Olsson. Let’s see if such a setup would be possible in the expert survey of border neighbors.

The women’s 10 km race on Tuesday totally squeezed the juices out of Krista Pärmäkoski (country) and Kerttu Niskase.

of the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK’s a long-term, excellent expert is a coach Fredrik Aukland.

– I can comment on the World Cup and prestigious competitions on TV, but not Ski Classics.

The reason is that the races on the latter tour are attended by his brothers Anders and Jörgen.

Harald Thingnes was NRK’s ​​respected biathlon reporter until Tarjei Bö and Johannes Thingnes Bö hit big. Thingnes was not allowed to stay at the bench to report on his siblings, but a new landscape was painted for him.

Some of Norway, which televises skiing competitions of TV2 expert Petter Northug has received criticism that his brother has also been in the newsroom Even of Northug in competitions. Northug has “localized” the situation by roughly slaughtering his nephew in his assessments.

Of course, Mikkonen’s position – the sensitivity of which he is certainly aware of, although he did not want to comment on it on Wednesday – is certainly made easier by the fact that his life partner is not a so-called borderline case in the national team, on the contrary.

Sparse have been the prestigious events in Niskanen’s career where he wouldn’t have been able to ski the entire race program he wanted. There is absolutely no doubt from Mikko that he would use the power of publicity as his wife’s personal coach to lobby his life partner for example in the relay team, from whose speculated composition on Tuesday he removed the same skier as everyone else who watched these World Championships.

Mikkonen has a famous precedent, i.e. the current top sports manager of the Olympic Committee Toni Roponen. He also commented on his wife’s competitions for a long time, but not on his last Yle-pesti. Roponen survived mainly on dry feet, but he was put in a tight spot in the newsroom and in the studio.

Although Viaplay Talvi wants its broadcasts to be entertainment as well as journalism, the recruitment of an expert in this position shows that the legality of the latter is either poorly known or referred to with a glove.

Such a game would not work in any other area of ​​journalism.

