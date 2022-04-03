Comment Kerttu and Iivo Niskanen will face a drastically changed competitive situation in the coming season

Another reason for the change in the competitive situation is extremely exceptional and sad, writes HS sports journalist Jussi-Pekka Reponen.

When Krista Pärmäkoski missed the last Finnish Championship start of the season due to fever on Sunday, the winner of the women’s 30 km (p) race in Rovaniemi was clear.

All that was left was the moment of tension associated with victory, by what a big difference Kerttu Niskanen takes the title.

And yes, the difference accumulated a lot, just over three minutes Johanna Matintalo. That is, about six seconds per kilometer.

That’s a huge difference when it comes to skiers from the same national team, though. Let it be said that at this stage many are already in so-called spring condition and that the competition was skied by the standards of the Finnish Championships. on an exceptionally hard trackwhich was likely to increase disparities.

Men it was practically clear before the weekend that Iivo Niskanen take the fourth consecutive long-distance championship.

It came two minutes apart at the end of an unfortunate season in a nice mood Cross mat to Hakola.

The superior championships of Niskanen’s siblings were a good decision for the season of the main competitions in Finland, because they were also the most successful skiers in Finland internationally, and both have the best season of their careers coming to an end.

At the Beijing Olympics, both won two personal medals, and Iivo Niskanen also received Joni Mäki with a silver sprint.

In the World Cup, Niskaset will celebrate a race victory on the Tour de Sk on the same day at the turn of the year in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Iivo also won in Ruka and Lahti and was number one in the World Cup for normal trips.

Next During the season, Niskaset, Pärmäkoski and all other Finnish national team skiers will face a drastically changed market if the term is suitable for skiing.

A significant change in women’s skiing is that in the value games of recent years (Olympics and two World Championships), all normal trips were won by Norway. Therese Johaug ended his career – at least for now.

Pärmäkoski, who spoke about continuing his career on Sunday, admitted In Yle’s interview, that the end of Johaug, who dominated normal travel in the World Cup, influenced his decision.

Second and the more influential reason for the change in the competitive situation for men is extremely exceptional and sad because it is due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

By all accounts, Russian skiers will not be seen in international competition next season. Skiing is one of the individual sports where the absence of Russians is felt the most.

At the Beijing Olympics, athletes from the Russian Olympic Committee achieved the most medals in skiing, 11, three more than Norway.

For example, the two skiers who were 30 km ahead of Iivo Niskanen in the men’s skiathlon were Russian.

Strongly the changed competitive landscape can be expected to be quite a motivating and forward-looking factor for many skiers.

For example, Iivo Niskanen has already achieved so much in his career that the improved chances of success for the coming season can in his own way motivate him to even steel up the current level.

In women, the prizes in the value race and mc for normal trips have been earmarked for Johaug for many years. There are now many potential winners. Based on this season, Kerttu Niskanen and Pärmäkoski belong to that group.