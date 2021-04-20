Comment Kemi has heard news of joy and sorrow in the near future, and it tells of the irreversible change in the cornerstone of Finnish industry – the paper age is now over

The closures of Kaipola and Veitsiluoto will drop Finnish paper production to the level of the early 1970s, writes Anni Lassila, HS’s financial journalist.

Stora Enso’s announcement of the closure of the Veitsiluoto pulp and paper mill in Kemi is a major shock for the entire region.

Only two months ago, the city and the whole of Northern Finland were delighted that Metsä Group announced that it would build a new, much larger mill to replace its own old pulp mill. It comes right next to the Veitsiluoto factories.