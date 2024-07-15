Comment | Katy Perry sings about ‘women’s world’ and shows off her oiled breasts – pop star’s comeback leaves you confused

Comment|Katy Perry makes a comeback with a song that sounds plastic and empty. Fans have criticized the singer for collaborating with a producer whose reputation has been tarnished.

“Is it is this irony?” was the first thought when I listened Katy Perry’s a new feminist power pop song Woman’s World. The confusion intensified when I watched the music video.

At first, Perry shows off her oiled body in pin-up poses and flaunts her breasts in close-ups. Other half-naked women with model bodies are dancing around him. At the same time, Perry is dressed as Rosie the Riveter, a symbol of working-class feminism.

But then a big anvil falls on Perry. He moves from the stuffy sexist imagery of the past to a futuristic world. In it, she walks through a destroyed city with big robot legs – and a really tiny bikini.

Perry sings about how women rule the world, and the camera zooms in on her thong butt.

Are of course, as a civilized society, having moved on from such an assumption that a woman could not celebrate feminism and present her body at the same time, take control of her sexuality.

But if the purpose is to criticize the commercialization of feminism and the pornographic imagery sold in the name of liberation, that message doesn’t really matter. The provocation would be easier to understand if the song itself offered something to grab onto.

“ “The song reminds me of a menstrual protection advertisement.”

Woman’s World sounds like it was left over Barbiefrom the movie soundtrack. The lyrics list that the woman is “winner, champion, superhuman, number one, sister, mother…”

Isn’t it Beyonce sang about girls ruling the world back in 2011? Ariana Grande sang six years ago that “God is a woman”. I feel like Katy Perry’s “Woman’s World” hokema could have sold t-shirts in 2016.

The song melody intended for the chorus brings to mind Lady Gaga’s Born this Way queer-anthem from 2011. The production of the song is correspondingly electropop from ten years ago. The intention has probably been to serve this sound world already as nostalgia, but it only manages to sound outdated.

The lackluster fake vibe of the song, combined with the idle chorus, mostly reminds me of a menstrual protection commercial.

In social many in the media have also criticized Perry for the fact that one of the many male producers of the song proclaiming a feminist message is Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald).

Vocalist Kesha has accused Dr. Luke of sexual assault. She sued the producer for rape in 2014. Dr. Luke denied the charges and in turn sued the singer for defamation. The lawsuit continued for nearly a decade until they quietly settled last year.

Dr. Luke has been involved in making Katy Perry’s biggest hits like I Kissed a Girl and Teenage Dream. He is also on Perry’s new record. The singer has not publicly commented on the controversy caused by the collaboration.

Katy Perry has always made fun of the plasticity of pop and at the same time worked on the boundaries of good and bad taste. The singer also likes to confuse. In 2019, for example, he arrived at the world’s most famous fashion gala dressed as a cheeseburger.

Woman’s World is the first single from the upcoming album 143. Previous album Smile appeared four years ago. Musically, the song does not bode well for Katy Perry’s return. His artistic vision also seems to have sunk somewhere in the twilight of over-attempting and vague irony.