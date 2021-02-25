Comment Katri Lylynperä achieved a trick that Finns rarely succeed in

Katri Lylynperää can congratulate great performance on the first actual day of the World Championships for special skiing (pandemic) and weather conditions (heat wave).

The lynx deserves praise especially because he surprised positively, pulled to the top, exceeded expectations. He made the most of himself, as he judged his own performance.

As we know, those criteria are a trick that Finnish all-athletes succeed in the most important competition of the season far too rarely.

In addition, Lylynperä managed to break the formula that Finnish sprint skiers often do well in the qualifiers, but they don’t get to the same level in the batch stage.

Eighth the place in the World Championships does not represent the real level of Lylynperä, but can be built from it by looking at the statistics of the International Ski Federation FIS. According to them, Lylynperä has reached 12-30 times in the World Cup sprints at its best ten times.

Now, however, everything was Nazi, and Lylynperä was perhaps able to offer other Finns competing in these competitions a model and inspiration: it is worth doing.

Sprint has become an opening sport for World Championships, and it is not a good thing for Finland.

Now, however, the Games got the same start as the Lahti World Championships in 2017, when Ristomatti Hakola progressed to the finals in the freestyle sprint then and better known as the biathlete Mari Laukkanen (now Eder) fought for the eighth.

They, too, were top performers and comfortably tuned the race atmosphere, which accelerated to tremendous proportions – as many will probably remember.

Now the success of ski maintenance in difficult conditions also guaranteed to create a good atmosphere for the Finnish team. Extremely unfortunate crash Johanna Matintalo in addition to Lylynperä, shows that both the skier and the skis were in attack.

All indications were that Matintalo had the fins to reach even better places than Lylynperä.