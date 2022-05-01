Comment Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano hit each other like the last day – the winner was selected in the traditional way

It is even easy to say that it was an all-time women’s boxing match, writes HS sports journalist Ismo Uusitupa.

Professional boxing A new chapter in history was translated on the night before Sunday in Finnish time. For the first time ever, women’s boxing was the main match in the Mecca of Boxing at Madison Square Garden in New York City. There were almost 20,000 spectators.

In advance, the match was glowed into a great match without any sexual emphasis.

And so it just happened to the Irishman Katie Taylorin and a Puerto Rican but living in Brooklyn, New York Amanda Serranon the lightweight championship match was worth all the fuss. Strong and fast-paced boxing with really little tying, for example.

It can even be easily said that it was an all-time women’s boxing match. It would almost be nice to say that this was the most interesting boxing match of this year, even though one of the heavyweight championship matches has already taken place. Tyson Furyn under.

A series of feathers the champion Serrano put Taylor so tight that especially in the middle of the match it seemed clear that Serrano would take the match to its name. In the fifth installment, Taylor was close to counting, but eventually survived her stupor.

After that, Serrano either started to secure his victory or got tired, but the attack was less, and Taylor got into the match. The culmination of the match was seen at the end of the final, tenth round, when the two hit each other like the last day.

At this point, of course, one can stop and wonder if there is any point in such a quarrel. The answer is probably no, but quite rarely does it make real sense in top sports.

It was Taylor then really better because two out of three judges got him the winner? Of the ten sets, Serrano was at least half better, but towards the end of the match Taylor was slightly more dominant.

The settlement was a fairly classic professional boxing judging activity. The challenger often has to be pretty much better in order to reach even the unresolved if no knockout hit is found. In addition, although Serrano played at his “home field,” the organizer was from Taylor’s camp.

Taylor, 35, has now won all 21 matches as a professional. This chapter is also included Eva Wahlström winning in 2018. Saturday night’s match was the second time Taylor was in distress – in 2019 Delfine Person shook the Irishman.

Hopefully a promoter Eddie Hearn keeps his promises and tries to hold a rematch and possibly 80,000 spectators for the stadium in Ireland.